CSK vs GT Prediction & Where to Watch as Grim Playoff Decision Awaits

This will be the last cricket match of the 2026 IPL season for both the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings. There is a lot on the line for CSK, so fans are eager to know where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans. Coming up with a CSK vs GT prediction would have been a foregone conclusion at the beginning of the IPL season for a few reasons.

The Gujarat Titans were in the middle of the pack while the Chennai Super Kings lingered near the bottom. However, GT has qualified for the playoffs while CSK must win against GT to even be in the mix for the final position on the points table.

With that in mind, here is a CSK vs GT prediction, where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, predicted playing XI’s, and the latest on MS Dhoni.

CSK vs GT Prediction: Playoff Hopes Are a Distant Dream

The unfortunate fact for CSK is that GT had their number during their match earlier this year. An eight-wicket victory for GT has left a bitter taste in the mouths of CSK. There is no doubt they will seek retribution for their embarrassing defeat.

CricTracker is predicting GT to win today’s match. Their form this season has been excellent. Another win today will cement a top-two finish in the standings for them.

On the flip side, CSK must win in order to give themselves a chance to enter this year’s playoffs. However, RR, PBKS, KKR, and DC all have one fixture left. If any of those teams wins their final match, it would dash CSK’s playoff dreams.

For CSK to make the playoffs, they would need LSG to defeat PBKS, MI to defeat RR, and DC to win a low-scoring match against KKR (or have their match abandoned by weather). Either way, a lot of things have to go right for CSK to make it.

Google is giving GT the edge over CSK, with a 59 percent probability of winning. Regardless of what the odds look like right now, today’s Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be worth tuning in to.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Playing XI’s

Here are the probable playing XI’s for the CSK vs GT match today.

Chennai Super Kings XI

Sanju Samson (Wicket Keeper)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)

Urvil Patel

Dewald Brevis

Shivam Dube

Prashant Veer

Akeal Hosein

Anshul Kamboj

Spencer Johnson

Noor Ahmad

Mukesh Choudhary

Impact Player: Kartik Sharma

Gujarat Titans XI

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper)

Jason Holder

Washington Sundar

Nishant Sindhu

Rashid Khan

Arshad Khan

Kagiso Rabada

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia

Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in India, Bangladesh, Canada, & USA

Today’s CSK vs GT match will be broadcast at 7:30 PM IST, 7:00 AM Pacific, 8:00 AM Mountain Time, and 10:00 AM Eastern.

When it comes to where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, there are several options available for fans in India and Bangladesh. Star Sports Network is the ideal cable option, as it carries several channels that broadcast in multiple languages. For those without cable or who prefer streaming, the JioHotStar website and app are a perfectly excellent option.

Fans in the USA and Canada have a couple of options available to them as well. Fubo and Willow.tv are the two best options.

The Latest on MS Dhoni

The latest on MS Dhoni is that he has gone back to Ranchi with a thumb injury. ESPNcricinfo reports that he will rejoin the squad if CSK makes the playoffs.

Sadly, its possible that MS Dhoni has finished his IPL playing career, despite not playing a single fixture during the 2026 season.

Given what is potentially at stake for MS Dhoni and his career, look for CSK to be highly motivated to defeat GT so fans can see Dhoni in action at least one more time.