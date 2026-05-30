RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Date: Where to Watch & Buy Tickets

There is only one match left in the 2026 IPL cricket playoffs. Following a dramatic chase, the Gujarat Titans will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 Final. This will be a rematch of the RCB vs GT Qualifier 1.

It all comes down to this. Like sports fans of the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB, soccer, and more, there is no greater feeling for a team and those who support it than winning the championship. On Sunday, May 31st, the winner of the RCB vs GT match will be able to do just that.

Here is what you need to know about the RCB vs GT Final, including the date, how to book tickets to see it live, and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans live on cable or streaming.

RCB vs GT IPL Final Tickets: Where to Buy & More Info

The same website where fans could buy tickets for all the previous 2026 IPL playoff matches is where you can buy tickets for the IPL 2026 Final. It provides every detail that you need to know to attend the IPL 2026 Final live and in person.

Entry for all ages is available. However, individuals aged 2 or older must have tickets. The event is wheelchair-accessible and will be held outdoors.

There are now new tickets available to see the event live. These new tickets are starting at 3000 Indian Rupees. That’s equivalent to $43 Canadian Dollars

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Date & Time

Sunday, May 31st, will be the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match. Here is what you need to know about the event schedule.

The IPL 2026 Final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Doors for the RCB vs GT match open at 4:30 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM IST, and ending around 10:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the USA, and Canada

It all comes down to the IPL 2026 Final. Whoever wins this match goes home with all the glory and all the bragging rights.

There are several options for fans across the world to watch the Royal Challengers vs Gujarat Titans playoff rematch.

Fans in India who won’t be able to see the match live have numerous live-streaming and cable options. The JioHotStar website and app, and the Star Sports Network are the best places to watch the match on streaming and on cable, respectively.

Similarly, fans in Bangladesh can tune in to Star Sports Network and JioHotStar to watch the last match of IPL 2026.

Sri Lanka has a few options for watching the last RCB vs GT match. Just like India and Bangladesh, they can watch the match on the Star Sports Network. Dialog ViU is the pay TV provider for fans to tune into the match on the Star Sports Network channels.

For fans in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports is the primary cable provider for all cricket matches. NOW and YuppTV are the additional options for live streaming the RCB vs GT match.

Fans in the USA and Canada can tune into the IPL 2026 Final on Fubo or Willow.tv.

The Gujarat Titans have fought their way back to the IPL Final after having lost Qualifier 1, making this final match against the team that beat them must-watch cricket.