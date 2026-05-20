Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders & Live Score: MI Knock 17

With the 2026 IPL cricket season drawing to a close, the stakes are being raised with every passing fixture. This is why many IPL fans are eager to know where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite the gloomy playoff picture, this MI vs KKR fixture promises to be filled with drama.

This match is the 65th match of the IPL season. However, it is the 13th match for both the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders. While things aren’t looking good for MI this year, they have had KKR’s number.

Here, you can find all of the streaming details for where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, live score updates, the full squad list for both teams, and the remaining schedule for MI and KKR.

Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live in India, Bangladesh, Canada, and USA

Live Score Updates: KKR won the toss and will bowl first.

KKR: Batting second

MI: 17/1, 2.3 overs

Today’s match will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The fixture is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, 8:00 AM Mountain Time, 10:00 AM Eastern Time, or 7:00 AM Pacific Time. Check back here for live score updates for the match.

As for where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, fans in India have several options. For fans who want to see the action on cable, the Star Sports Network has several channels in different languages, covering the full spectrum of fans. MI and KKR fans can turn to the JioHotStar app and website as a streaming alternative.

In Bangladesh, fans can tune into the IPL match on JioHotStar or their local Star Sports Network channels.

IPL fans in Canada and the USA have two main options: Willow.tv or Fubo. Unfortunately, both options require a subscription. However, both streaming options are affordable and the best way for fans to enjoy today’s MI vs KKR match.

MI vs KKR: Full Player List

Here is the full player list for each squad in today’s MI vs KKR clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

All-Rounders: Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh, & Sunil Narine.

Anukul Roy, Cameron Green, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Ramandeep Singh, & Sunil Narine. Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, & Rovman Powell.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, & Rovman Powell. Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, & Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians Squad

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, & Shardul Thakur.

Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, & Shardul Thakur. Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, & N. Tilak Varma.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, & N. Tilak Varma. Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar, & Jasprit Bumrah.

Remaining Matches For Mumbai Indians & Kolkata Knight Riders

Following the MI vs KKR matchup, each team has another fixture remaining in their IPL 2026 schedule.

For the Mumbai Indians, they will go toe-to-toe with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the Rajasthan Royals for their season finale on Sunday, May 24th. They were defeated in their first match against them earlier this year and will look to end the season on a high note, despite not qualifying for the IPL playoffs.

As for the Kolkata Knight Riders, they will close out the IPL season against the Delhi Capitals. That fixture will be the second half of a double-header, scheduled for the same day as the MI vs RR match.

Even if these two teams aren’t in the playoff picture come Sunday, there is plenty of action and drama to unfold from now until then.