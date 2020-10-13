Ronaldo Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Barcelona UCL Tie

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19 just 15 days before his Juventus side take on Barcelona in the group stages of the 2020-21 Champions League.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday ahead of their Nations League fixture against Sweden on Wednesday:

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden. “The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. “Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.”

Ronaldo will now obviously miss the fixture and must isolate for 10 days. The forward also looks set to sit out Juventus’ forthcoming fixtures against Crotone on Saturday in Serie A and Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League in a week’s time.

Juventus are due to host Barcelona in Europe’s elite competition on October 28 in Turin, but it remains to be seen yet if Ronaldo will be available for the visit of Ronald Koeman’s side.

Ronaldo Away with Portugal

Ronaldo has been on international duty with Portugal and featured in the friendly draw with Spain on Wednesday, coming off late in the match. He also played the whole 90 minutes of Sunday’s goalless stalemate with world champions France on Sunday.

The Juventus attacker posted a selfie of himself with his team-mates on Monday night with a caption that read: “United on and off the field!”



Yet Portugal’s statement confirms there have been no further positive tests within the squad that also includes Barcelona forward Francisco Trincao. The 21-year-old moved to the club over the summer from Braga and has been a substitute in all three of their La Liga games in 2020-21.

Doubts Over Ronaldo’s Fitness

Doubts have already been raised about whether Ronaldo will face Barcelona. Both teams will be expected to progress from Group G, which also contains Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kiev, and the games between the two teams are likely to decide top spot.

Ronaldo had started the season in typically prolific form. He has six goals and an assist in five games for club and country in 2020-21. Indeed the former Real Madrid man netted a double last time out for Juventus in a 2-2 draw with Roma.

