Top 5 DFS Options: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Wild Card Game

The Houston Texans can’t seem to escape the early Saturday slot of Wild Card Weekend, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try to make a bit of money in DFS when they face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are my top 5 DFS picks for the opening matchup of Wild Card Weekend.

1. Nico Collins

Some could say that this offense feels like a familiar reboot of last year with Nico Collins entering the postseason as the clear cut top option in the passing game for C.J. Stroud after season-ending injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell this year.

Collins has been a big fantasy producer on a per game basis, where he ranks with 17.6 points per contest in full-PPR formats with a final stat line of 68 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven scores in just 12 games.

One could make the argument that Collins receiving extra attention from opposing defenses could impact his efficiency against a stingy Chargers defense, but that should be offset by the sheer volume Colins will see this matchup.

2. Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon’s early fantasy success sputtered a bit down the stretch, all he has done the last four years is produce over 1,200 total yards and 9+ TDs.

Even more encouraging has been the jump in per touch efficiency on the ground for Mixon in his first season with the Texans. His 4.1 yards per carry is the highest mark since 2018, which is a solid mark for a back who has toted the rock on 245 occasions this season.

His 2.2 yards before contact per attempt speaks to his jump in rushing production and consistent ability to weave through traffic with great patience and vision.

Additionally, Mixon’s consistent role in the passing game gives him a versatile fantasy floor as a true three-down feature back.

The lack of reliable options in the passing attack outside of Collins means this Texans offense path to making some noise this postseason could come through feeding Mixon the ball while leaning on a stout defensive unit – making him a better DFS play against a Chargers defense that allowed just 17.6 fantasy points per game to opposing backs might suggest.

3. Ladd McConke

I was a bit higher on Ladd McConkey’s fantasy outlook entering the 2024 season than most, but his excellent route running, dynamic RAC ability, and underrated contested production has led to an outstanding campaign that saw him finish with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven scores.

What makes him my top player to target in DFS is his expanded production to finish the season.

From Weeks 11 to 17 – minus his one missed game in Week 14 – McConkey has scored a minimum of 14 fantasy points in full-PPR formats.

Despite the Texans defense being a choatic unit that regularly pressures opposing quarterbacks and forces turnovers regularly, they have been middle of the road against opposing wideouts by giving up an average of 30.1 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers.

McConkey is the engine of this passing game, which makes him a solid DFS play with high floor entering this contest.

4. J.K. Dobbins

The fantasy football gods have managed to favor a bounce-back season for J.K. Dobbins in his first year with the Chargers. While his season with the Bolts wasn’t completely free of injury, he did manage to finish the year as the RB24 overall in full-PPR formats with 1,058 total yards and nine scores over 13 games.

Dobbins was able to return from a knee injury that sent him to the injured reserve for four weeks with a solid outing with 83 total yards and a score in Week 17 against the New England Patriots – which suggests he should be the focal point of the rushing attack for the Chargers against Houston.

DFS enthusiasts haven’t seen Dobbins produce a 100 yard rushing performance since Week 2, which is unlikely to happen this weekend against a stout Texans unit up front that has held opposing backs to an average of just 17.9 points per game this season – but he is still the premier ball carrier on a team that wants to run the ball early, often, and always. This alone gives him RB2 consideration for your DFS squad.

5. Justin Herbert

Despite the concerns of fantasy managers for Justin Herbert devoid of pass catchers like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler in a run-heavy Greg Roman scheme – the young franchise quarterback has managed to produce an outstanding 7-to-1 TD to INT ratio while battling through numerous injuries in 2024.

After failing to top 180 yards passing through the first month of the season, Herbert has topped that mark in 11 of his next 13 games. The emergence of McConkey and significant improvement from Quentin Johnston in his sophomore campaign has helped make Herbert a reliable fantasy producer this season and should be a reliable option under center at a discounted price for your roster – even against a stingy Texans unit that is one of the best in the league at getting after the quarterback.