Defensive Player Props for Super Bowl LIX

One thing this Super Bowl features is a handful of impact players on the defensive side of the football who are capable of making gamebreaking plays that could impact the outcome of the game.

Here is a closer look at some of my favorite player props for the individual defenders entering Super Bowl LIX. Please note, these prop lines can found on Underdog Fantasy and are subject to change.

Nick Bolton OVER 8.5 Total Tackles

Teams that love to run the football against the Kansas City Chiefs tend to elevate the tackle production floor for a player like Nick Bolton – who has produced 100+ total tackles in all three of his healthy seasons to start his career.

No team wants to run the ball more than the Philadelphia Eagles. Players like Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts running behind one of the best offensive line units in the league means this Chiefs run defense will certainly be tested early in this contest.

Bolton has an incredibly processor and is regularly near the football while maintaining his gap integrity, which helps anchor this quality run defense of the defending Super Bowl champs.

If the Chiefs manage to bottle up Saquon Barkley, then Bolton should be a big a reason why.

Oren Burks OVER 9.5 Total Tackles

Oren Burks has done an admirable job filling-in for the injured Nakobe Dean at linebacker, but I do believe Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are potentially going to put him to the stress test regularly in pass coverage.

In the NFC Championship Game, Burks recorded five solo tackles to go with four assists in large part due to the success of veteran tight Zach Ertz – who caught an absurd 11 passes for 104 yards in that contest. Can we think of a veteran tight end who is playing this Super Bowl who could produce a similar stat line? Yes, Travis Kelce could potentially feast in this contest if the Eagles don’t do a better job covering the position in this game.

One thing that stood out to me about the Chiefs offensive game plan against the Buffalo Bills was just how quickly Mahomes was getting the ball out of his hands in the short passing game.

If the ball is coming out of Mahomes hand quickly, then these passes are likely to be predominantly underneath when Reid finds a matchup he likes – which I expect to be Burks.

Chris Jones OVER 0.5 Sacks

I am fully aware that Chris Jones had a bit of a down statistical year by his own lofty standards with just five sacks, but the one place you don’t want to have a banged up offensive lineman is in the interior of your line when facing off against a player of Jones caliber.

Both Cam Jurgens and Landon Dickerson were battling through injuries in the NFC Championship Game. Dickerson exited the game at center after his knee injury became a bit too much to manage, which saw Jurgens (who is the team’s actual starter at center) provide emergency relief snaps at the position while dealing with a back injury over of his own.

Do I expect both of these players to take the field with the Lombardi Trophy on the line? Yes, absolutely.

Yet, if one (or both) of these players are compromised while playing at less than 100 percent – then I expect Jones to take advantage of an injured opponent and produce at least one sack in a big third down moment in this contest.