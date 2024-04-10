NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 10

A three-game NHL slate on Wednesday features some of the best of the West as three of the top four Pacific Division teams vie for playoff positioning – including a head-to-head matchup between the second-place Edmonton Oilers and the fourth-place Vegas Golden Knights.

With Oilers superstar Connor McDavid ruled out tonight against Vegas due to injury, Leon Draisaitl and more of the league’s biggest stars headline our AI-powered player props for April 10. Plus, our dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Wednesday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for today’s games!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Kasperi Kapanen (RW – St. Louis Blues, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.09, A: 0.12, S: 0.83, BLK: 0.57

St. Louis Blues winger Kasperi Kapanen doesn’t provide much in the way of offensive production, but our model has tabbed him as a daily fantasy value pick as a two-way forward. Kapanen’s average takeaway potential is expected to more than double tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, and his shot blocking potential is expected to go up by 46%.

Mattias Janmark (LW – Edmonton Oilers, $3,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.1, A: 0.18, S: 0.94, BLK: 0.45

Oilers winger Mattias Janmark is a solid value pick as a depth forward, with our model projecting his goal and assist potential to increase by more than 50% tonight against the Golden Knights. He recorded an assist in his most recent game against the Calgary Flames on April 6, and he scored a goal in Edmonton’s first meeting with Vegas this season on Nov. 28. According to our model, Janmark is also expected to see significant increases over his averages in both takeaways and blocked shots tonight against the Golden Knights.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Alex Vlasic (LD – Chicago Blackhawks, $3,400 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.14, A: 0.31, S: 1.16, BLK: 1.49

Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic is one of our AI-powered model’s top value picks for tonight’s slate. He is projected to see major increases over his averages in goals (367%), assists (53%), points (94%) and shots (26%) tonight against the Blues. Vlasic scored a goal in his most recent matchup against the Blues on Dec. 9.

Jarred Tinordi (RD – Chicago Blackhawks, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: A: 0.18, S: 0.7, BLK: 1.14

Another value pick from Chicago’s blue line is Jarred Tinordi, who racked up three assists in his last meeting with St. Louis on Dec. 23. Our model projects slight increases over his averages in points and shots tonight, but Tinordi’s real daily fantasy value is in his takeaway potential against the Blues, which is projected to increase by 864% over his average.

Brayden McNabb (LD – Vegas Golden Knights, $4,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.13, A: 0.22, S: 1.31, BLK: 1.86

Our model projects a 26% uptick in Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb‘s shots on goal tonight against the Oilers. He averages more than 19 minutes per game and ranks second on the team with a +17 rating, making him a reliable option on the back end for daily fantasy managers.

