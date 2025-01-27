NBA DFS Picks for Monday, January 27, 2025

We are just past the midway point of the NBA season, which means we have plenty of data to sink our teeth into to help construct a winning DFS roster to start the week.

Here is a closer look at some my NBA DFS picks for the Monday, January 27, 2025, slate of games.

Nikola Jokic vs. Bulls

Some players don’t really require a ton of explanation as to why they should be in your lineup, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic certainly falls into this category.

Jokic is in the midst of another MVP caliber season by averaging a triple double on the year with 29.9 PPG, 13.1 RPG, and 10.1 APG. If we shrink that sample size down to the last week, Jokic has been a fantasy scoring machine with 27.3 points, while averaging 12.7 boards and assists per contest.

The Nuggets are set to square off against the Chicago Bulls, who are allowing the second most points per game in the league this season at 122.1 – which makes Jokic an elite option in a plus-level matchup worth paying up for in this slate.

Damian Lillard vs. Jazz

Giannis Antetokoumpo is certainly right there alongside Jokic as an elite option, but has been dealing with a right patella injury, but that didn’t stop him from going for 36 points and 13 rebounds on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Yet, one should not overlook the play of Damian Lillard over the last week with an average of 29 points, 10.5 assists and 10 boards while knocking down three per game while shooting 40.5% from the field.

Lillard draws a matchup against a Jazz defense that allows an average of 55.4 fantasy points per game to opposing point guards, which is the second highest mark in the league. Enter Lillard into your lineup with confidence.

Kyrie Irving vs. Wizards

Remember when I said the Jazz were giving up the second most fantasy points per game to opposing points guards? Well, the only team allow more fantasy points to the position is the Washington Wizards, who just happen to be squaring off against Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks today.

Luka Doncic has been out of the lineup since Christmas, which has led to Kyrie ramping up his scoring in recent matchups.

On the year, Irving is averaging 24.4 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. Over the last week, Kyrie has seen his scoring jump to 28.8 points per game, while still contributing with a respectable 5.3 assists and 3.8 boards.

With Doncic still on the shelf, expect Irving to exploit this favorable matchup.

Anthony Edwards vs. Hawks

Anthony Edwards has been so frustrated with how things have gone at times this year that reports suggest he reached out to Michael Jordan on how to better deal with double teams.

Well, the ANT Man has seen a bit of a scoring uptick over the last two weeks by averaging 31.4 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

The Atlanta Hawks are a bit banged up with multiple players battling through nagging injuries, which could make this weak defense against opposing shooting guards – which is giving up the 5th most fantasy points to the position this year at 43.83 points per game – gives Edwards a great matchup to exploit on Monday night.

CJ McCollum vs. Raptors

We all know Zion Williamson is the big draw of the New Orleans Pelicans, but CJ McCollum has been a great Robin to Zion’s Batman this season.

After a scoring 30 points in a contest just once through his first 12 games, McCollum has generated scoring explosions of 50, 45 and 38 over the last month.

In a matchup against a Toronto Raptors defense that has allowed the sixth most points in the league at 117.4 points per game, expect McCollum have a bounce back performance — just nine points on Saturday against the Hornets – against a suspect defense.