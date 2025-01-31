NBA DFS Sleeper Picks for Friday, January 31

The NBA has produced more than a handful of great DFS sleeper performances to start the 2025 calendar year. With one final day remaining in January, who are some value plays for your lineup to close out the month?

Here is a closer look at some my DFS sleeper picks for the Friday, January 31, 2025, slate of NBA games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. vs. Nuggets

Let’s start here… The Philadelphia 76ers are incredibly banged up right now. They will be without Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin and KJ Martin on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets – which means someone is going to be forced into an expanded role alongside Tyrese Maxey. My bet is one of those players will be Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre has managed to score 15+ points in seven of his last eight games, while scoring 20+ in three of his last four contests.

Additionally, Oubre is averaging over six boards per game over his last four contests. The Nuggets aren’t a defensive juggernaut by any stretch, which means an expanded role should produce another solid outing here for Oubre in this contest.

Aaron Gordon vs. 76ers

Aaron Gordon returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday and saw 30 minutes in a contest for the time since December 22. The fantasy results were encouraging with 15 points and six boards, which means he presents a solid DFS value for today’s matchup against a Sixers squad that is without multiple starters in this contest.

Back when Gordon was regularly seeing starters minutes to start the season, he finished in double digits in the scoring column in nine of his first 10 games and finished with two double-doubles during that stretch.

Gordon’s scoring upside is bit limited with his lower usage and lack of a reliable shooting volume, but he can still provide some double-double upside in the right spot. Expect Gordon to outperform his current DFS price on Friday night.

Daniel Gafford vs. Pistons

Daniel Gafford is starting to enter the debatable range on whether or not he even belongs on the value section of a DFS article, but he is still an incredibly fairly priced option considering his recent production.

Gafford has four double-double in his last six games and is now regularly seeing north of 30 minutes per contest.

One big reason for this expanded role are the plethora of injuries to the Dallas Mavericks front court, which Dereck Lively II, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber officially out for Friday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons.

If Gafford can simply stay out of early foul trouble, expect another solid fantasy outing in a spot where he is one of the few remaining reliable options for the Mavs at the center position.

Coby White vs. Raptors

The trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine and his absence in the lineup due to personal reasons certainly has opened the door for some of the back court members of the Chicago Bulls to see an expanded role.

Coby White was able to take the court on Wednesday while dealing with an ankle injury and managed score 16 points in his return to active roster.

The Toronto Raptors defense has been trying to work through issues all season, which is evident by them giving up an average of 116.4 points per game – which is the sixth highest mark in the league this year.

Additionally, the Raptors are dealing with some injuries in their back court entering this contest, with Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead and Gradey Dick all listed as questionable for this game – which could make an already intriguing matchup that much more appealing for White if LaVine is still out of the lineup on Friday night.