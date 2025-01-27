NBA DFS Sleeper Picks for Monday, January 27

It is a busy Monday for the Association with 12 games on the docket to start the week, which gives DFS enthusiasts plenty of sleeper options to insert into their lineup with confidence.

Here is a closer look at some my DFS sleeper picks for the January 27, 2025, slate of NBA games.

Jalen Suggs vs. Heat

You’ll want to keep an eye on the injury report for this suggestion on two different fronts for both Jalen Suggs himself and Goga Bitadze – who recently suffered a concussion – entering this matchup against the Miami Heat, but Suggs is certainly on my radar if Bitadze is unable to go.

When Suggs has seen an expanded role over the last month the results have been pretty encouraging fr the Magic guard. In the two games where he has topped 30 minutes on the floor since Christmas, Suggs has averaged 26.5 points and four rebounds.

One of those solid outings came against the Heat with 29 points back on December 26th to go with four boards and two assists.

If Suggs is a go for tonight and sees an expanded role against the Heat, he is a value option that you could sneak into your lineup.

Malik Monk vs. Nets

Malik Monk is always a nice microwave scoring option to throw a dart at in your lineup and is fresh off of a solid 31-point outing against the New York Knicks on Saturday where he knocked down four triples while dimeing up his teammates on nine different occasions.

Monk’s minutes have been trending in the right direction for a while too, seeing 30+ minutes on the court in his last eight games. Over the last week, Monk has averaged 22 points and 8.3 assists.

In a matchup against a Brooklyn Nets squad that has been giving up an average of 41.99 fantasy points per game to opposing two guards – Monk is a solid value play entering Monday Night.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Wizards

The Washington Wizards defense backcourt has been a bit of a mess this year, giving up an average of 55.4 fantasy points per game to opposing point guards – which is the worst mark in the league.

The absence of Luka Doncic in the starting lineup certainly has cleared the way for some additional work for Spencer Dinwiddie – who delivered a 28-point performance against a stingy Oklahoma City Thunder defense last Thursday.

In a plus-level matchup, I like Dinwiddie to see a fair amount of success tonight and provides plenty of value at his reduced cost.

Christian Braun vs. Bulls

The Denver Nuggets may feature some big names options entering their showdown against the Chicago Bulls like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but Christian Braun has seen a consistent enough role in a plus-level matchup to make him a viable sleeper option on Monday.

Over the last week, Braun has averaged 17 points, three rebounds, and two assists – which catches my attention considering the Bulls have been allowing the fourth most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to opposing two guards on the season at 45.12 FPPG.

It also doesn’t hurt that he has been fairly efficienct from distance over his last outings, going 6-of-13 (46%) from beyond the arc with his limited opportunities.