NBA DFS Sleeper Picks for Tuesday, January 28

Dillon Brooks proved to be one of the best DFS value picks of Monday night with a solid 36 point outing against the Boston Celtics with an absurd 10 triples in the upset win, which likely helped DFS enthusiasts who inserted the fantasy sleeper option into their lineup win some extra cash to start the week.

Here is a closer look at some my DFS sleeper picks for the January 28, 2025, slate of NBA games.

Ricky Council IV vs. Lakers

This two-way player could be in for an expanded role for a banged up 76ers roster that should be without Joel Embiid, Paul George, KJ Martin, Caleb Martin and Andre Drummond against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, which opens the door for an expanded role for Ricky Council IV.

Over the last week, Council has averaged seven points to go with three boards and an assist while seeing just over 10 minutes of action on the court – but those numbers could all see an uptick on Tuesday.

Council does have three ball range and is willing to crash the boards, which is evident by 18 points and nine boards against the Indiana Pacers back on January 18 when he took nine attempts from behind the arc while gathering three offensive rebounds over his 36 minutes on the court.

Council presents a nice value pick with some sleeper upside in this contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. Rockets

Speaking of expanded roles, the Atlanta Hawks could be without both Larry Nance Jr. and Trae Young – who is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown against the Houston Rockets – which could open the door for an expanded role for Bogdan Bogdanovic in this one.

Bogdanovic certainly comes with some risk due to his scoring slump over the few weeks, failing to reach double digits in the scoring column in six of his last seven outings, but did register a season high 23 points last Thursday against the Toronto Raptors where he knocked down three triples while shooting 66.7% from the floor.

The real issues for Bogdanovic have come with his recent struggles from distance, connecting on just three of his last 19 attempts for a rough 15% over the last four games, but he is still getting his fair share of shots up – which does give him some potential value as a low rostered DFS option on Tuesday night.

Buddy Hield vs. Jazz

Buddy Hield’s tenure in Golden State hasn’t produced the type of production many hoped for when he joined forces with Steph Curry this offseason.

Hield’s average of just 12 points per game through his first 45 contests in a Warriors uniform has certainly been a disappointment. After scoring 20+ points in six of his first seven games this season, he has failed to hit that benchmark of production over the last 50 days.

For now, Hield is still seeing enough minutes to get this thing moving in the right direction and could see an expanded role with Jonathan Kuminga on the shelf while dealing with an ankle injury.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Warriors are set to face off against a Utah Jazz squad that is giving up an average of 46.3 fantasy points per game to opposing shooting guards – which is the second highest mark in the league this season.

Anfernee Simons vs. Bucks

The Portland Trail Blazers may be in a bit of a rebuilding phase of their franchise history, but Anfernee Simons recent production should not be overlooked.

Over the last month, Simons has averaged 20.6 points per game while consistently seeing plenty of run on the floor at 34.0 minutes per contest during that stretch. That is a fairly large sample size to go on when trying to identify a quality value DFS option.

Simons has produced three 30+ point outings this season, which is aided by his 3.9 three pointers made over the last month of the season.

Overall, the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the better defensive units in the league, but have been susceptible to solid fantasy outings from opposing point guards this season – giving up the sixth highest average of fantasy points per game to the position at 50.01.

With just eight teams in action tonight, Simons is certainly worth a look if you are in search of reasonably priced utility player on Tuesday night.