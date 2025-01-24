NBA DFS Strategy: How To Sustain Winning Over Time?

There is no blueprint to success when it comes to NBA DFS strategy. There is no direct path or straight line that if copy and pasted to a tee will result in longterm winning in the NBA DFS world. No, unfortunately it is not that easy! But,it is still very possible.

There are so many variables night to night, game to game in the NBA. These variables are not a bad thing though. I look at these variables and for me, they are the reason that NBA DFS can be so much fun and rewarding. If it were as easy as picking the five best players in the NBA every single time, I dont think it would ever have become as popular as it has throughout the world! So, understanding all of the variables that could be in play each night is a great start to finding sustained, long term success.

Understanding the amount of variables in play on a night to night basis, making sure that you are informed, making sure that you are prepared (multiple lineups depending on injury news,etc), and taking calculated risk when called for.

Lets get into some of the biggest topics and questions that are debated and asked in the NBA DFS community.

Should You Use a Player That Has High Ownership? Should You Use a Player With 100% Ownership?

This is always a great question and topic that, just like NBA DFS overall, does not have one right or wrong answer to it. Sometimes, YES, you should use a player with high or even 100% ownership. There are times and situations that call for that. If Luka Doncic is out, Kyrie Irving is going to be a great and very popular play in DFS for that night. If it makes sense, often the best strategy is to follow your common sense.

Overthinking things can sometimes result in poor results. Understanding the winning formula and successful roster construction is the key. Sticking to that formula can be the difference between a win and a loss. Having the right balance of players on your team is the foundation.

Let’s continue to use that Kyrie example. If you decided to plug Kyrie into your lineup, ok great! Now what? Having a blend of value options, “sleeper picks” is crucial. On some nights, one or two players will be the differentiator in a win vs loss. Having a player with low usage can give you the opportunity to get a contest win. Understanding matchups, trends, lineup strategies, are all key factors in sustaining success. Just because a “sleeper pick” was a homerun pick for you on one night does not mean that you should always go back to that well. A value play one night may be the nail in your coffin on another night.

What Makes a Value Play Valuable?

Understanding who is playing and who is not playing on that night. Knowing that a players usage rate sky rockets when a star teammate of theirs misses games. And knowing when a role players numbers actually do NOT go up just because a star player is out.

Doing your homework is everything. There might be a perception of a certain player having “value” just because the star player is out, but the reality is that the numbers and recent data tells a much different story.