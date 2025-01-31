NBA Player Props for Friday, January 31

NBA fans have one more chance to cash-in on some player props before the first month of the 2025 calendar year is in the books.

Here is a closer look at some my favorite player prop picks for the Friday, January 31, 2025, slate of NBA games. Please note, these props are available on Underdog Fantasy and are subject to change.

Kawhi Leonard OVER 17.5 Points

Trusting Kawhi Leonard to generate enough scoring with his average of sub-30 minutes on the floor outings can be a risky venture, but the scoring capability is still very present when he ramps up his shot attempts for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard has taken north of 16+ shots in three of his last four games while watching his minutes hit 28 and 29 in his last two contests – which are two highest marks from him this season.

Another encouraging sign from Leonard recently was his season-high 27 points on Wednesday night, which certainly suggests he is starting to return to his former All-Star form. Of course, this performance may have come off the heels of his former home fans in San Antonio bringing out the boo birds, but ultimately these arrows are all pointing in the right direction – which has me willing to roll the dice on Leonard in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Vasilije Micic OVER 10.5 Points

Speaking of the Hornets, Vailije Micic’s line at 10.5 points feels a bit low considering his recent scoring production and expanded role in this banged up Hornets offense.

Micic has scored 11+ points in four straight games, which has coincided with him seeing 24+ minutes all four of those contests.

This jump in scoring has come from solid production from behind the arc, where he has connected on 8-of-12 (66.7%) of his three point attempts over the last three games.

The Clippers do boast one of the better defensive units in the league, which is evident by them giving up an average of just 107.1 points per game – which is the third lowest mark in the league. Additionally, the Clips are the third stingiest unit in the Association when it comes to guarding the three ball – with opponents connecting on just 34.2% of their attempts.

I’m going to roll with the hot hand in this scenario and expect Micic to continue to fire away from distance, which makes this a very attainable line.

Nikola Jokic OVER 26.5 Points

I’m fully aware Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is coming off of a rough performance against the New York Knicks, but this Philadelphia 76ers unit is very banged up. Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond are both out, which gives this Sixers unit two fewer bodies to deal with one of the elite big men in the league on Friday Night.

The last time these two teams faced off on January 21st, Jokic went for 27 points to go with 13 boards and 10 assists. Of course, the triple-double does nothing for his point prop play, but this feels like a very attainable line for an elite player coming off of a less than stellar outing.

Expect Jokic to bounce back in a big way against a shorthanded Sixers squad on Friday night.