QB Player Props for Super Bowl LIX

NFL enthusiasts have one final opportunity to cash-in on some player prop lines in a live football game for the next five months when Super Bowl LIX rolls around between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is a closer look at some of my favorite player props for the QB position entering Super Bowl LIX. Please note, these prop lines can found on Underdog Fantasy and are subject to change.

Patrick Mahomes: OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

One thing you can always expect in big games is for Patrick Mahomes to show up. In three of Mahomes previous Super Bowl appearances, he has thrown for 2+ touchdown passes – which includes the Eagles from two years ago.

The Eagles defense doesn’t exactly have a glaring weakness entering this contest, but the Kansas City offense hasn’t exactly been able to impose their will on the ground against their opponent – which has me leaning towards the Chiefs being forced to rely on Mahomes to get into the endzone against this Philadelphia defense.

This is a play where I’m simply leaning on the excellence of Mahomes in big spots and Andy Reid being able to identify specific matchups he likes against this Philadelphia defense and for his superstar quarterback to be able to capitalize on those chances enough to hit the over.

Mahomes OVER 29.5 Rushing Yards

Mahomes’arm always presents opposing defenses with an immense challenge, but the contributions he makes with his legs are often overlooked in big moments.

Mahomes has rushed for a total of 139 yards over his four previous Super Bowl appearances, which is an average of 34.7 yards per contest.

One thing we saw Mahomes do on multiple occasions this postseason was punish opposing defenses who don’t have a plan for his potential impact in the running. Leading to him rushing for a pair of scores against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

With Mahomes averaging 28.5 rushing yards per game this postseason and NFL history on the line with a chance to elevate his legacy, don’t be surprised if Mahomes is far more willing to call his own numbers in big moments to hit this mark.

Mahomes: UNDER 0.5 Interceptions

This is one of the few times I am going a bit against the grain with regard to his past Super Bowl stats. Mahomes has thrown an interception in three of four Super Bowl appearances and is facing one of the best defensive units in the league – who just so happen to regularly turnover opposing offenses.

Yet, I expect Mahomes to play a clean game in an effort to manage the game like he has all season long – which makes me inclined to bet against him putting the ball in harms way in this contest.

Jalen Hurts: OVER 209.5 Passing Yards

The game plan feels pretty simple for the Eagles offense… Get Saquon Barkley going early, and lean on some timely throws from Jalen Hurts to generate enough explosive plays to beat the Chiefs. The problem is… The Chiefs know this too.

I am fully expecting the formidable Kansas City defense to do everything they can to limit Saquon’s impact on the game, which has me believing Hurts is going to be forced to make more than a handful of big plays in the passing game to pull off the win.

Hurts proved in his last Super Bowl against the Chiefs that he isn’t afraid of the big stage and is capable of throwing for 300+ yards with the Lombardi trophy on the line.

I expect Hurts to show up in this contest and comfortably hit this prop.

Hurts: OVER 39.5 Rushing Yards

Hurts ran the ball for 70 in his previous Super Bowl appearance. Again, I believe the Chiefs are going to do everything in their power to get the ball out of Saquon’s hands.

This could produce another opportunity for the Eagles to utilize the dynamic dual threat skill set of Hurts to punish this defense if they load up to stop Saquon.

If the Chiefs jump out to an early lead, I think Hurts his this prop easier than one may think.