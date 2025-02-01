RB Player Props for Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl Sunday is giving NFL fans one final chance to cash in on some player props to conclude the 2024 season.

Here is a closer look at some of my favorite player props for the RB position entering Super Bowl LIX. Please note, these prop lines can found on Underdog Fantasy and are subject to change.

Saquon Barkley: UNDER 112.5 Rushing Yards

There is no debating just how dominate of a year Saquon Barkley has had this season for the Philadelphia Eagles. His 2,283 total yards and 15 total scores in the regular season certainly speaks for itself. What is even scarier is that he has been nothing short of sensational this postseason, averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game to go with fives rushing scores in his three playoff outings.

Here is a good question though. Do you know how many running backs have rushed for over 100 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs this year?

The answer is zero.

I agree that Barkley is a huge reason they believe they can win this Super Bowl. I agree that Barkley can run for 100 yards on almost any opponent in the league behind this talented offensive line.

Yet, that is a very high mark to hit against a very good defensive unit – which has me leaning towards taking the under with this prop.

Saquon Barkely: UNDER 22.5 Rushing Attempts

The Eagles haven’t faced a negative game script very often this season, but when the two times they lost with a healthy Jalen Hurts in the lineup, Barkley failed to see 23 carries.

Sure, if the Philadelphia offense manages to jump out to an early lead and can simply lean on it’s running game – then Saquon is a great bet to hit the over on this mark. Yet, if the Kansas City Chiefs do Patrick Mahomes things early in this contest, then this number could be tougher to hit with Kenneth Gainwell seeing more snaps in passing situations and Philadelphia being forced into a pass heavier script.

This is simply a double down on my expectation that the Chiefs are going to do everything in their power to limit Barkley’s impact in this contest.

Saquon Barkley: OVER 14.5 Receiving Yards

I hate to sound like I’m predicting the Eagles are going to lose, but I do believe they are going to have to find creative ways to get Saquon the ball, which includes throwing the ball to him.

To sound like a broken record, but when the two times they lost with a healthy Jalen Hurts in the lineup, Barkley topped 14.5 receiving yards on both occasions.

The Chiefs are also well known for their aggressive blitz schemes, which could make Saquon a nice check down option in the passing attack if quick pressure arrives.

Saquon Barkley: OVER 2.5 Targets

You guessed it, the two times they lost with a healthy Hurts in the lineup, Barkley topped more than three targets in the passing game on both occasions.

I’m not predicting Barkley becomes the focal point of the passing attack, but I do believe he’ll see enough volume in the passing game to hit this mark comfortably.

Kareem Hunt: OVER 11.5 Rushing Attempts

Over the two postseason games of the Chiefs this postseason, Kareem Hunt has seen 25 carries. You don’t have to be a math major to figure out that is an average of 12.5 carries per playoff contest.

When they Chiefs want to ice the clock, find themselves in a short yardage situation, or are trying to punch the ball into the endzone on the ground – Hunt has established himself as the preferred option for Kansas City.

If the Chiefs produce a positive game script in the fourth quarter, expect Hunt to see enough work – regardless of his per touch efficiency – to top this mark.

Kareem Hunt: UNDER 1.5 Receptions

On the flip side, Hunt has just two receptions for two yards this postseason.

When you saw the Chiefs go to their backs in the AFC Championship game, Isiah Pacheco and Samaje Perine both looked like the better options in space.

Could Hunt act as a checkdown to hit this mark? Yes, but I don’t see him being a big part of the passing game plan out of the backfield – which has me leaning towards taking the under on this prop.