Top 5 Cash Game DFS Options for 2024 NFL Divisional Round

While it can be fun to be a DFS hipster and fill your roster with contrarian picks in an attempt to produce a winning lineup with low ownership, cash games tend to work out better if you mitigate your risk.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options for you cash game enthusiasts entering the 2024 NFL Divisional Round.

1. Jayden Daniels

Not that fantasy mangers really needed any more evidence, but Jayden Daniels is for real – which makes the Commanders QB an elite DFS option every time he steps on the football field.

Daniels postseason debut was highly impressive with 304 total yards and two passing touchdowns.

Sure, his rushing totals (13 carries for 36 yards) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night weren’t as high as his previous matchup against Todd Bowles defense, but his efficiency as a passer and timely contributions as a runner helped them pull off an impressive road victory against a quality opponent.

Daniels ran for 50+ yards in eight games his rookie year – some of which where he was battling through a rib injury – which makes him an elite dual threat DFS option at quarterback.

The fact that he is facing a banged up Detroit Lions defense that gave up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year only raises his already elite fantasy ceiling if this game turns into a shootout.

2. Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry continued his excellent 2024 campaign with a vintage postseason performance in the Ravens 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with an absurd 186 rushing yards and two touchdowns to send Baltimore to the Divisional Round.

Henry’s first year in the Queen City has arguably been the best of illustrious career with 1,921 yards and 16 scores on the ground to go with an additional 193 yards and two scores through the air.

What is even more impressive is at 30+ years old, Henry is having the most efficient year of his career at 5.91 yards per carry. For some more context, Henry actually toppled that per touch efficiency over the Wild Card Weekend with an average of 7.2 yards per carry on 26 carries against the Steelers on Saturday.

This should strike fear into the hearts of the Bills Mafia because Henry’s 209 total yards and two scores means he was actually more dominant against this Buffalo defense than he was on Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Despite still not having an elite pass catching floor and the downside of limited carries if the Ravens face a negative game script against Josh Allen and the Bills offense, Henry should still be considered an elite DFS option at the RB position this weekend.

3. Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley’s previous run-in with the Rams defense led to historic fantasy results when 255 of his 2,005 rushing yards on the year came against a Los Angeles defense that simply had no answers for the Penn State product.

What is often overlooked from that career defining performance is Barkley’s additional 47 receiving yards on four receptions, which saw him finish with 302 total yards and two scores on the night.

This rematch is sure to make Barkley a very popular pick amongst DFS enthusiasts, which could limit his fantasy upside in your lineup. Yet, I am not going to advise going a contrarian route by leaving him out of your lineup simply due to his excellence in that game… and the entire season.

Barkley even managed to top 100 yards rushing in his postseason debut with the Eagles, which means he has topped the century mark on the ground in 12 of his 17 games in a Philadelphia uniform.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown

117 receptions for 1,389 yards and 11 touchdowns… That is the stat line that Amon-Ra St. Brown has averaged over the last two seasons with the Lions.

The USC product did have two uncharacteristic fantasy duds this year where he scored fewer than 10 fantasy points, but St. Brown has otherwise been the model of consistency with one of the highest fantasy floors at the wide receiver position in the league.

St. Brown’s formation versatility combined with his physicality at the catchpoint makes him a special weapon in the big slot of an explosive and highly productive offense.

Speaking of that highly productive offense, the regularity with which the Lions make trips to the red zone has helped St. Brown see the second most red zone targets in the league this year – trailing only Ja’Marr Chase.

When the game script turns into a shootout – which has happened more frequently with how banged up the Lions defense is at the moment – the Sun God has turned in some truly dominant fantasy performances. On three occasions this year, St. Brown has 11+ passes for 115+ yards in the same game.

If the depleted Lions defense can’t slow down Jayden Daniels, then expect St. Brown to very busy against a middling Washington secondary.

5. Travis Kelce

You know you have set the bar ridiculously high when fantasy football managers consider a TE5 overall finish a disappointment.

Travis Kelce’s yardage and touchdown production has dropped in three consecutive seasons and definitely hasn’t showcased the dominance fantasy managers have become accustomed to over the last decade, but the veteran Chiefs tight end has never shown us any signs of his play declining once the postseason arrives.

Kelce’s receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns are right there with Jerry Rice on the all-time list, which speaks to his greatness in big moments.

His eight receptions for 84 yards and a score in a Week 17 win against the Steelers showcased that he is still capable of some big fantasy outings when called upon – which I believe he will be early and often against the Texans this weekend.