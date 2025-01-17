Top 5 DFS WR Options for the 2024 NFL Divisional Round

Wild Card Weekend wasn’t short of some big performances from off the radar options with players like Troy Franklin, Dyami Brown and Curtis Samuel turning in some big performances. Ultimately though, the big names are still going to be heavily relied upon in these big postseason moments.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options at the WR position entering the 2024 Divisional Round.

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown

117 receptions for 1,389 yards and 11 touchdowns… That is the stat line that Amon-Ra St. Brown has averaged over the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

The USC product did have two uncharacteristic fantasy duds this year where he scored fewer than 10 fantasy points, but St. Brown has otherwise been the model of consistency with one of the highest fantasy floors at the wide receiver position in the league.

St. Brown’s formation versatility combined with his physicality at the catchpoint makes him a special weapon in the big slot of an explosive and highly productive offense.

Speaking of that highly productive offense, the regularity with which the Lions make trips to the red zone has helped St. Brown see the second most red zone targets in the league this year – trailing only Ja’Marr Chase.

When the game script turns into a shootout – which has happened more frequently with how banged up the Lions defense is at the moment – the Sun God has turned in some truly dominant fantasy performances. On three occasions this year, St. Brown has 11+ passes for 115+ yards in the same game.

If the depleted Lions defense can’t slow down Jayden Daniels, then expect St. Brown to very busy against a middling Washington secondary.

2. Nico Collins

For fantasy managers who were relying on top 5 type performances from Nico Collins over the final month of the season, then his outstanding seven catches for 122 yards and a score fantasy outing in the Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers was a tough pill to swallow after suffering through multiple dud performances through the fantasy playoffs.

Yet, Collins production against the Chargers is exactly why you should feel good about his high fantasy floor paired with an elite ceiling for his upcoming matchup against the Chiefs.

Sure, the Kansas City defense is a very stingy unit, but Collins is sure to see plenty of volume in the passing game and has touchdown upside that rivals almost any receiver still left in the playoffs.

Collins seven catches for 60 yards with no scores against the Chiefs back in Week 16 feels like his floor this week, which is an acceptable line. Yet, you shouldn’t be surprised if he goes for 100+ yards and a score for a second straight week.

3. Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin’s first playoff game since the 2020 season did not disappoint.

McLaurin was outstanding against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catching seven of his 10 targets for 89 yards and the game-winning touchdown to help the Commanders advance to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs for the first time since the 2005 season – where they ironically beat the Bucs.

While other pass catchers have been finding a way to contribute over the back half of the year, McLaurin has been the most consistent weapon for Daniels in the passing attack with 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 scores on the year.

The 10 targets McLaurin saw in the Wild Card Round is a great sign for his fantasy upside against a banged up Lions defense that has surrendered some huge fantasy performances to opposing pass catchers. For some context, McLaurin saw 10 targets in a game just three times all season.

In big moments, Daniels appears very willing to look for McLaurin in the passing game, which makes him one of the top DFS options at the WR position this weekend.

4. Puka Nacua

After spending a week getting excited about the fantasy outlook of Puka Nacua’s upside enering their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, I can confidently say his five receptions for 44 yards and no scores was disappointing.

Matthew Stafford was fully willing to spread the ball around to his ancillary options with the Rams seemingly being in full control of this contest from start to finish – which simply means Nacua was not required to do anything special to push Los Angeles to the Divisional Round.

Well, I expect that to be a very different case against an Eagles squad that dropped 37 points on them back in November – a game where Nacua registered nine receptions for 117 yards against one of the best secondaries in the league.

The fact that the matchup isn’t great and Nacua is coming off of a quiet week, makes him a great bounce back candidate for a big game with slightly lower ownership than normal in your DFS lineup.

5. A.J. Brown

Speaking of quiet weeks from stud receivers, A.J. Brown’s disappointing one reception for 10 yards against the Packers last weekend forced him into reading a book called “Inner Excellence” on the sideline to keep his head right.

Well, whether you think Brown’s decision to read a book on the sideline is bad or not, we can all agree that his fantasy football performance this weekend was objectively bad.

Brown has had some squeaky wheel gets the grease type moments during his tenure with the Eagles. I have to imagine his lack of involvement in the passing game last week could lead to him getting some additional touches early in the game against a secondary he tuned up earlier this year with a stat line of six receptions for 109 yards a score to get him back into the flow of the offense.

Brown is capable of quickly reminding everyone why he is considered one of the elite receivers in the league, which makes him a nice bounce back candidate for this weekend’s slate.