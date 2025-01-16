Top 5 DFS QB Options for the 2024 NFL Divisional Round

The 2024 NFL Divisional Round matchups feature more than a handful of great fantasy football options at the quarterback position with multiple dual threat playmakers, high powered offenses and one GOAT candidate who is looking to further elevate his legacy.

Here is a closer look at the top 5 DFS options at the QB position entering the 2024 Divisional Round.

1. Lamar Jackson

If I had to choose between the multitude of correct answers that exist at quarterback in this weekend, then I’m going to roll with the player who finished the year as the QB1 overall in fantasy football.

Lamar Jackson’s regular season dominance speaks for itself with career highs in both passing yards (4,172) and touchdowns (41) with just four interceptions while adding another 915 yards and four scores on the ground, but what is encouraging is that this high level of play was showcased in their Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend too.

Jackson casually threw for 175 yards and two scores on just 21 pass attempts while adding another 81 yards on the ground last week in a game where the Ravens were facing off against an outmatched Steelers squad that found themselves in a big 21-point deficit at halftime.

Those numbers look pretty similar to his great performance against the Bills when he produced 210 total yards and three total scores back in October.

Whether the Ravens’ offense is playing with a lead or facing a negative game script, Jackson has proven he is the elite option in fantasy football this year.

2. Josh Allen

Josh Allen has simply continued to Josh Allen things in 2024, even without the services of Stefon Diggs.

Allen’s six interceptions are a career low and are paired with 3,731 yards and 28 scores through the air with an additional 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground. This outstanding production led him to finishing as a top 2 fantasy QB for a fifth straight season.

Allen’s excellence was on display again in the Wild Card Round when he torched one of the best passing defenses in the league with 272 yards and two scores through the air while adding another 46 yards on eight carries in their win against the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately, one of the few bad performances of his 2024 campaign came against the Ravens where he failed to produce a single passing or rushing score with just 201 total yards in their 35-10 loss at the hands of Baltimore.

Despite the bad performance and the improved play of the Ravens defense over the last month of the season, Allen is still a great DFS option this weekend with his elite fantasy upside.

3. Jayden Daniels

Not that fantasy mangers really needed any more evidence, but Jayden Daniels is for real – which makes him an elite DFS option every time he steps on the football field.

Daniels postseason debut was highly impressive with 304 total yards and two passing touchdowns.

Sure, his rushing totals (13 carries for 36 yards) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night weren’t as high as his previous matchup against Todd Bowles defense, but his efficiency as a passer and timely contributions as a runner helped them pull off an impressive road victory against a quality opponent.

Daniels ran for 50+ yards in eight games his rookie year – some of which where he was battling through a rib injury – which makes him an elite dual threat DFS option at quarterback.

The fact that he is facing a banged up Detroit Lions defense that gave up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year only raises his already elite fantasy ceiling if this game turns into a shootout.

4. Jalen Hurts

When your running back goes for 200+ yards and multiple scores on the ground, it becomes pretty easy to understand why Jalen Hurts numbers weren’t astronomical the first time these two teams met.

Hurts had an efficient day at the office against the Rams back in November with 179 passing yards and a score with an additional 39 yards on the ground, but the dominance of Saquon Barkley simply turned Hurts into more of a game manager in this contest.

Hurts was solid in his return to the lineup against the Packers on Sunday after missing the previous two games with a concussion, but his modest stat line of 167 total yards and two passing scores was a result of the Green Bay offense getting off to a terrible start and protecting a lead while leaning on a dominant defense.

Hurts is still a threat to score multiple rushing touchdowns when team gets inside the two yard line on multiple occasions in a contest and faces a Rams defense that gave up an average of 20.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season – which was the 8th highest mark in the league.

Hurts is a solid DFS option this weekend and should come at a slightly lower price than some of the other top options on the slate.

5. Patrick Mahomes

No matter how the regular season played out, there is no world where I can leave this player off the list in a playoff setting.

We all understand that Patrick Mahomes QB11 fantasy finish this year was disappointing, but there were some encouraging signs we saw from this passing attack to finish the year to consider for this weekend.

Mahomes dropped 320 yards and three scores on the Pittsburgh Steelers in his final regular season contest, which was his second best fantasy performance of the season. Additionally, he finished with multiple touchdowns passes in six of his last 10 games – four of which where he threw for three scores.

Mahomes both threw and ran for a score in their win against the Texans earlier this season, which saw him finish with 293 total yards.

Despite the down year by his lofty standards, we all know Mahomes track record of elevating his level of play when the postseason arrives. I expect more postseason greatness from him this weekend.