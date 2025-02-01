Touchdown Scorer Player Props for Super Bowl LIX

Headlined by players like Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley, this Super Bowl isn’t exactly short on explosive playmakers who are capable of finding the end zone on multiple occasions on the game’s biggest stage.

Here is a closer look at some of my favorite touchdown scorer player props entering Super Bowl LIX. Please note, these odds were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to the start of the game.

Dallas Goedert +2000 First Touchdown Scorer

The tight end position has been one of the few positions the Kansas City Chiefs defense has struggled to defend this year, allowing an average seven receptions for 67 yards and a total of five touchdowns to the position this season.

Dallas Goedert is plus-level pass catching threat at the tight end position who is always on the field and represents a real red zone threat.

The odds are +2000 for a good reason with the scoring machines that are Jalen Hurts and Barkley, but Goedert offers the type of upside in a favorable matchup that has me willing to take a chance on with a solid return on investment.

Jalen Hurts +550 2+ TDs

Speaking of Hurts, no player has been more automatic at punching in scores from the opponents one yard line than Hurts over the last four years.

Hurts averaged nearly a rushing touchdown a game this year and has the upside in a high scoring game to punch in multiple scores. For some additional good vibes with this recommendation, Hurts actually found the end zone on the ground when these two teams faced off in the Super Bowl two years ago.

Whether the Eagles find themselves in a positive or negative game script, Hurts is always a threat to find pay dirt with his legs.

Travis Kelce +1000 2+ TDs

Travis Kelce is just three touchdowns away from passing Jerry Rice for the most postseason receiving touchdowns in NFL history.

Admittedly, three scores is very hard to envision against an elite unit like the Eagles, but I could see a scenario where two is realistically achievable.

If watched the Eagles-Commanders matchup closely this past weekend, you’d quickly realize that Zach Ertz was a fantasy force in this matchup with 11 receptions for 104 yards.

Kelce may not have the top speed he once did of two or three years ago, but if Ertz is capable of carving up this defense – who is without starting linebacker Nakobe Dean – then Kelce is still capable one final vintage performance this postseason.

I understand this may feel like a nostalgic pick when you consider Kelce scored just three touchdowns this regular season and was a non factor in the box score against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, but Kelce should have a bounce back game against a more zone-centric opponent like the Eagles – which gives him two touchdown upside in this contest.

Patrick Mahomes +300 Anytime TD Scorer

Mahomes simply does whatever he needs to do to win in big playoff moments. Last week, that saw him produce two rushing scores against the Bills.

The Chiefs do not have an elite rushing game this year and Mahomes always has sneaky rushing potential when he decides to become a runner. It also aides his cause that opponents are always cognizant of hitting him with potential unnecessary roughness or roughing the quarterback calls sitting in the back of their mind.

Mahomes’ legs should not be overlooked, which makes this an anytime touchdown play worth the risk.