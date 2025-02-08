WR Player Props for Super Bowl LIX

While the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be vying for the game’s biggest prize to conclude the 2024 NFL season, NFL fans have one more chance to take advantage of some player props before the lull of the lengthy offseason begins.

Here is a closer look at some of my favorite player props for the WR position entering Super Bowl LIX. Please note, these prop lines can found on Underdog Fantasy and are subject to change.

A.J. Brown: OVER 5.5 Receptions

A.J. Brown has delivered one quality fantasy outing over his three postseason games this year, but still feels like one of the best plays at the WR position entering this contest.

Despite Brown’s recent success since moving from Tennessee to Philadelphia, Brown only recorded 6+ receptions in four of his 13 games this year – which makes this player prop line feel a bit high given his lower floor of fantasy production in a run-heavy scheme with Saquon Barkley playing at an MVP type level.

Yet, if the Eagles find themselves in a negative game script – it’s hard to imagine a world where Brown isn’t heavily involved in the passing game.

After catching just three passes through the first two playoff games, Brown exploded for six receptions for 96 yards and a score against the Commanders. Whether it was Marshon Lattimore or Mike Sainristil, the Commanders simply had no answer for Brown on the perimeter.

Brown may not being producing explosive stat lines at the same clip we have seen from him in his previous seasons with the Eagles due to the immense success we’ve seen from Saquon Barkley and the running game this postseason, but in a game where the offense will be forced to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes – one has to imagine that Brown is going to be a pivotal part of their passing game.

While this isn’t apples to apples, when looking back to his performance against the Chiefs in their previous Super Bowl encounter, Brown had a fair amount of success against this unit to the tune of six receptions for 96 yards and a score. Keep in mind, this game took place when standout CB L’Jarius Sneed was still on the roster.

It will be interesting to see if Brown or DeVonta Smith regularly see Trent McDuffie in this contest, but I don’t think either player will be exclusively shadowed by the Chiefs’ best corner, which has me confident Brown will deliver a productive outing on high volume in this contest.

A.J. Brown: OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards

The volume of targets and receptions may have dipped, but Brown’s yardage outputs have still been great in Kellen Moore’s offensive scheme.

Brown averaged 16.1 yards per reception this year while topping 70+ yards receiving in eight of his 13 games this regular season. He is still an explosive playmaker who Jalen Hurts loves to take shots down the field with when singled up in man coverage – which could be the case regularly in Super Bowl LIX if the Chiefs decide to allocate extra resources towards the line of scrimmage in an attempt to slow down Saquon.

A.J. Brown: OVER 24.5 Longest Reception

Consider this prop play a doubling down of sorts on Brown’s yardage output.

Whether it’s Brown simply beating his man off the line of scrimmage and stacking him immediately on a deep vertical route or breaking a tackle on an underneath route to punish the Chiefs defense with YAC production, I see Brown producing a minimum of one explosive play in the passing game in this contest.

Xavier Worthy: OVER 6.5 Rushing Yards

This may feel like a weird prop to start with for a wide receiver, but Xavier Worthy has been a unique weapon at the disposal of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes over the back half of the season.

Worthy averaged 1.5 carries per game this postseason and provides a scary horizontal stretch to an opposing defense to keep defensive units off balance. Worthy also carried the ball 20 times for 104 yards and three scores this year, which certainly has me expecting he sees a minimum of one carry in this game – if not more.

The Eagles defense did give up some explosive rushing plays to opposing wide receivers this regular season when they faced off against the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, with both teams having receivers produce more than 15 yards on the ground.

Expect Worthy’s unique skill set to be deployed in a creative way on at least one or two occasions if the Chiefs struggle to establish traditional rushing productive against a talent front seven.

Xavier Worthy: OVER 53.5 Receiving Yards

Whenever you have an explosive playmaker with game breaking speed at the WR position, the temptation to bet the over is always there.

When you combine that with Worthy’s recently expanded role in the passing game and the Chiefs willingness to manufacture him touches in the quick passing attack – then I become much more excited about this line.

Worthy has been the Chiefs best receiver – arguably the team’s best weapon – with 11 receptions for 130 yards and a score. Translation, he’s been averaging 65 receiving yards per contest in the playoffs – which is comfortably below this line at 53.3 yards.

The Eagles secondary is a physical and discipline unit, which is what justifies this lower line. Additionally, the Chiefs are more than willing to spread the ball around, which is the part where reminding you that Worthy still has to contend with Travis Kelce for looks in the passing game is completely fair.

Yet, Worthy saw 31 targets over his final three regular season games – seeing 9+ in every contest – and has been the Chiefs most consistent pass catching producer this postseason.

A lower line combined with his consistent volume and big play capability all make him worthy of taking this line entering Super Bowl LIX.