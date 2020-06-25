Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Updates Health Status Following Coronavirus Scare

A week after Ezekiel Elliott and “several” NFL players tested positive for COVID-19, the Dallas Cowboys running back claims he’s on the mend.

“I’m feeling good,” Elliott said Wednesday during a Twitch stream, via Pro Football Talk. “I would say I had maybe one or two days when I felt symptoms. Even then, it wasn’t too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. Now, I would say I feel good. I feel normal.”

Elliott reportedly was asymptomatic at the time he, along with other, unnamed members of the Cowboys and Houston Texans, contracted the coronavirus. His agent, Rocky Arceneaux, who confirmed the diagnosis to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, had said his client was “feeling good.”

The two-time NFL rushing champion said, despite his improving health, he isn’t yet able to resume workouts. Elliott will undergo another test next week to determine whether the virus remains in his system.

News of Elliott’s scare came on the heels of NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills‘ admission that the league is “fully” expecting cases to spike as parts of the country re-open following months of shelter-in-place orders.

“We fully expect that we will have positive cases that arise. … Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and prevent spread to any other participants,” Sills said last month, via Rapoport.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among the first of his counterparts to ease restrictions throughout the state. As a predictable result, medical professionals have experienced a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last three weeks. Earlier this month, coinciding with “Phase 3” of his rollout plan, Abbott announced that stadiums under his jurisdiction “will be able to seat [at] 50% capacity,” an increase over his previously-determined 25% capacity.

As of this writing, there are approximately 2.43 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Roughly 747,000 people are reported to have recovered from the pandemic. More than 124,000 people are reported to have died.

There are 115,000 confirmed cases in Texas, with 69,190 recoveries and 2,192 deaths.

Zeke Adds Context to Corona Update

While Elliott is fortunate to be feeling better, he knows that’s not the case for many who’ve crossed paths with the virus. And it’s because of his first-hand experience that he’s now a bit wary of holding the 2020 regular season as planned.

“I got corona, and it really didn’t affect me much,” Elliott said on Twitch, via Pro Football Talk. “But a lot of people have kids. They may have kids with asthma. Their parents or grandparents may live with them.

“I do hope we have a season, but it has to be right.”

Elliott’s comments coincided with the NFL on Wednesday releasing a tentative July 28 training camp report date for all teams. Owners are scheduled to hold a conference call Thursday for advisement on how to move forward into the summer and fall. The aim is a semblance of normalcy in truly unprecedented times.

While the NFL calendar remains in flux, multiple clubs are proceeding as if players won’t report to camp early — which means veterans would arrive July 28. Any ramp-up period would occur thereafter, likely in concert with a shortened preseason as @TomPelissero has reported. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 24, 2020

