Ex-NFL Team Doctor Paints Bleak Outlook for Cowboys’ Amari Cooper

In his estimation, Dr. David Chao, former head doctor for the then-San Diego Chargers, does not believe the Dallas Cowboys should press the proverbial panic button on star wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has yet to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list, two weeks into training camp.

But of all the ailments currently plaguing the Cowboys — including that to franchise quarterback Dak Prescott (shoulder) and $105 million pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (back) — Cooper’s return from offseason ankle surgery is the “biggest worry.”

“One would think a simple ankle ‘scope in January would be straight forward, but there are still ankle issues and talk of ‘bone inflammation’ and vitamin D deficiency, which doesn’t make sense,” Chao wrote Wednesday for Outkick.com. “The surgery was to remove bone spurs, which typically involves a six-week recovery timeline. It has been over six months now, and he still has not passed a physical. Why should another month solve the issues completely?

“I am not saying Cooper will miss the season or even any regular season games. He has done everything possible and is even trying to play at his lightest weight ever. I am simply observing that this may be something he needs to work through and play with.”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Cooper ‘Real Close’ to 100 Percent

Chao cited comments made directly by Cooper, who revealed Tuesday that he went under the knife in early January to remove bone spurs from his ankle — and that he’s not run a “real” route since the 2020 season concluded. The four-time Pro Bowler experienced irritation in June, prompting Dallas to mothball him on the PUP list.

“I wouldn’t say I’m quite 100 percent yet, to be completely candid, but I’m real close,” Cooper told reporters, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I can do everything, maybe a little better, just because I’ve been rehabbing so hard. Just trying to be the best Amari Cooper that I can be, trying to be better than I’ve ever been. I’ve been talking to myself a lot lately about how I want this year to be different than any other year that I’ve played football.”

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has said he anticipates Cooper (and Lawrence, who’s been activated from PUP) returning to action, albeit incrementally, following the team’s Aug. 13 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I bet it’s after Arizona,” he said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We’ll get some game activity, I think, out of [the players on PUP].”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cooper Among 16 Not Traveling to Canton

Scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game, the Cowboys formally ruled out 16 players — Cooper, Prescott, and Lawrence among them — for the preseason-kickoff contest. These players did not travel to Canton, Ohio, and instead will remain in camp-based Oxnard.

Per the Cowboys, these are the players who won’t be traveling to Canton for Thursday’s HOF game pic.twitter.com/sF7JgBtCn9 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 4, 2021

READ NEXT: Amari Cooper Sends Pointed Message to Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL