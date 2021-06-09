Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Out Indefinitely with Alarming Injury

The mystery injury plaguing Amari Cooper is a mystery no more.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Wednesday that Cooper “is still working through” an ankle injury. McCarthy is “hopeful” the $100 million wide receiver will be ready to return for the late-July start of training camp, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cooper has yet to practice this offseason and his absence grew noteworthy with several other Cowboys WRs — Cedrick Wilson, T.J. Vasher, Stephen Guidry, Malik Turner and Simi Fehoko — also sidelined by various ailments during Organized Team Activities and in-progress minicamp.

Cowboys have 14 wide receivers on 90-man roster. Only eight practiced today. Team again without Amari Cooper, who has missed bulk — if not entirety — of practices this spring. Also sidelined: Cedrick Wilson, T.J. Vasher, Stephen Guidry, Malik Turner and Simi Fehoko. pic.twitter.com/fVhcOXfprP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 8, 2021

Cooper Previously Underwent Operation

On Jan. 7, the four-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher posted to Instagram a photo of his leg and, without providing specifics, indicated he had undergone successful surgery.

Shortly after the photo surfaced, Gehlken clarified that Cooper required a “clean-up procedure” after the 2020 season but “should have no difficulty being ready for whatever spring workout program the team may have.”

Cooper, who has an extensive history of lower-leg maladies, appeared in all 16 games last year, leading the Cowboys with 92 receptions for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns.

Gehlken reported in March that Dallas kept open an “exit door” this offseason by opting not to restructure his megadeal. He’s slated to count $22 million against the 2021 salary cap — or 10.5% of the club’s overall payroll. His $20 million base salary is guaranteed.

Cooper is signed through 2024, his age-30 campaign. If the organization opts to move on, they must reach a decision prior to the fifth day of the 2022 league year, when his $20 million salary for that season becomes fully guaranteed.

“Can part ways in early 2022 with just $6M dead money vs. cap,” Gehlken noted. “This one of big decisions looming at WR position. Michael Gallup in contract year.”

