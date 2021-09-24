Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Reveals Decision on Playing vs. Eagles

The rib bruise Amari Cooper suffered in Week 2 is actually a cracked rib the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver sustained in the season opener.

But despite the uncomfortable malady, Cooper declared himself good to go for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s getting better every day,” he told reporters Friday, via The Athletic. “I’ll be ready.”

Cooper explained that he’s protected his rib area during practice and will take the added step of equipping a flak jacket for the game — a game he refuses to miss.

Why?

“I want to be the best,” Cooper told reporters, via the Dallas Morning News. “To be the best, you have to play all the games if you can because you’ve got to put up those numbers. I think you got guys who might play for different reasons. They don’t mind missing games and stuff because they don’t necessarily want to be the best.”



Cooper, with 22 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns through two games, was listed as a full participant on Friday’s injury report and, barring an unforeseen setback, will start opposite CeeDee Lamb at receiver versus Philadelphia.

DL Depth Takes Another Hit

Elsewhere on Friday’s injury report, the Cowboys all but officially ruled out defensive end Dorance Armstrong (high-ankle sprain) and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee sprain) for Week 3, while offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) did not practice for the second consecutive day. The team also announced that DE Bradlee Anae had entered COVID-19 protocols, endangering his status for Monday’s contest.

With Armstrong sidelined and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) on injured reserve, Dallas is likely to again deploy first-round rookie linebacker Micah Parsons at defensive end across Randy Gregory, who was activated off the Reserve/COVID list. The latter, to little surprise, is supremely confident in the former’s ability to juggle multiple positions.

“Micah can do whatever Micah wants to do on the field. … He could have double-digit sacks this year if he wanted to. He really could. I really feel that way,” Gregory told reporters Friday, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “So it’s nice to have a guy like that filling that role.”

Dak Talks Home Return

For the first time since Oct. 11, 2020, when he compound-fractured and dislocated his right ankle, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will take the field in the house Jerry built. Prescott was asked whether this is the “final box” to check in his recovery process.

“All those boxes are checked. I think this will just be a great one [to play in front of home fans,” he responded Friday, per the Dallas Morning News. “I’ll take a moment. I won’t take anything for granted.”

