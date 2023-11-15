Ex-Buccaneers Super Bowl Champ Continues Career, Lands With Saints

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowler is continuing his career with a division rival.

As reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson on Monday, November 13, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

“Breaking: Jason Pierre-Paul just told me he’s planning to sign with the #Saints,” wrote Anderson.

As noted by Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Pierre-Paul will begin on the Saints’ practice squad.

“The New Orleans Saints have agreed to sign pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad, according to a team spokesperson,” writes Terrell.

The news of Pierre-Paul continuing his career isn’t a surprise considering Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that the three-time Pro Bowler was looking to sign with a contender.

“Free agent pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, one of the top rushers still available, is now willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender, per sources,” wrote Rapoport on November 8. “He started 13 games for the Ravens last year.”

Jason Pierre-Paul Was Buccaneers’ Lone Pro Bowler During Super Bowl Season

The 34-year-old most recently spent time with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 season, notching three sacks and 26 tackles in 14 appearances and 13 starts.

However, Pierre-Paul spent some of his best years with the Buccaneers, playing between the 2018 and 2021 seasons with Tampa Bay. He actually notched his last Pro Bowl bid during the 2020 season, the only player on the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl squad to make it to the Pro Bowl.

During Tampa Bay’s run to Super Bowl LV, Pierre-Paul posted 9.5 sacks, 55 tackles, four forced fumbles and two interceptions during the regular season. During the postseason, he added an additional two sacks and 13 tackles in four playoff games.

Pierre-Paul — who initially entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2010 — also holds a Super Bowl ring from the Giants’ 2011 season. For his career, he has 94.5 career sacks, ranking seventh among active players. He’ll join fellow veteran Cameron Jordan — who ranks second among active players with 117.5 sacks — on the Saints’ defensive line.

The Saints are actually among the worst pass-rushing teams in the NFL, tied for 26th in the NFL with 18 sacks on the season. New Orleans will hope that Pierre-Paul — who had four consecutive seasons of at least 8.5 sacks from 2017 until 2020 — will give them some added juice as they look to hold off the Buccaneers for supremacy in the NFC South.

Tampa Bay currently trails New Orleans by a half game, but they hold the tiebreaker over the Saints due to a 26-9 victory back in Week 4. They’ll host the Saints for the final regular season matchup against their rivals in Week 17.

Baker Mayfield’s Thumb Injury Not Serious: Report

It looks like Baker Mayfield’s injury isn’t too serious after all.

Despite injuring his throwing thumb during the Buccaneers’ 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, Mayfield appears to be good to go for the team’s upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, November 13, Mayfield will not miss any practice time and is “set to be ready” for Sunday’s game.

“The Buccaneers’ training staff checked Baker Mayfield’s thumb this morning, there were no issues, he will not miss any practice time, and he is set to be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers, per source,” writes Schefter.

Mayfield has actually taken every snap at quarterback for Tampa Bay this season. It looks that won’t change as the Buccaneers look to even their record to 5-5 with a win over the heavily-favored Niners. According to BetMGM Sportsbook’s betting odds, the Niners are -11 point favorites over the Buccaneers.