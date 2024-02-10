Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Breaks Silence on ‘Beef’ With Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys star pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb cleared the air and assured there’s no rift between him and quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys were bounced from the postseason early after a 48-32 Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers. Lamb, Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys were not in sync during the matchup, which was mentioned multiple times on the broadcast.

The duo combined for a record-setting regular season, with Lamb catching 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb set the Cowboys’ franchise record for both receptions and receiving yards in a single season.

Much has been made about the relationship between Prescott and Lamb since the season ended. In addition, Lamb’s mother, Leta Ramirez, added fuel to the fire with a scathing social media post that put Prescott in the crosshairs. She wrote: “Dak isn’t it!!!”

Lamb cleared the air on his relationship with Prescott on Friday, February 9 during an appearance on teammate Micah Parsons’ show “The Edge.”

“I have no beef with my quarterback. I love my dog, he knows that,” Lamb said. “Dak can definitely lead us (to a Super Bowl). He just also needs other leaders. And that’s why I’m pointing at myself. I can help him. He’s already got so much on his plate.”

CeeDee Lamb Sends Message to Cowboys Nation

Lamb further addressed the comments from his mom and added a message for the fans.

“Cowboys Nation man, first and foremost, I appreciate it. I love each and every one of you. Even though y’all be talking crazy sometimes. It’s okay. It comes with the territory,” Lamb said. “Appreciate you. I know, we’re going to clear the elephant out the room, I know what my mom said. You feel what I’m saying. Let’s get the elephant out the room.”

He assured the comments from his family do not reflect how he’s feeling about his team or his future.

“I have not been talking to my mom about any of this,” Lamb said. “I don’t talk to my mom about my sports nor my personal problems. She’s just being a mom.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Feels He Can Grow as Leader

Lamb did not place blame for the Wild Card loss and pointed the finger back at himself. He knows that if the Cowboys want to be a championship-level team, he needs to do more.

“First and foremost, I do got to grow up. There’s plenty of ways for me to handle different situations. Me being mad is not one of the answers. I know this. I can be more of a leader, be more vocal. … If I’m gonna take this label as being one, there are times when I have to get out of my shell, get out of my comfort zone. … I want us to be who we’re supposed to be, the No. 1 offense in the NFL.”

The Cowboys exercised the fifth-year option on Lamb last offseason. Dallas will work on an extension with Lamb in the coming months that will likely make him the one of — if not the — highest paid receivers in the league.