CeeDee Lamb Posterizes Cowboys CB on Gravity-Defying Catch [WATCH]

CeeDee Lamb did it again.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver made the play of the day during Thursday’s Organized Team Activity practice, skying over cornerback Anthony Brown and contorting in mid-air to snare a deep ball from Dak Prescott.

The circus grab, which can be viewed below, invoked shades of Lamb’s gravity-defying touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings — a.k.a. The Catch Of 2020.

His reaction?

“I mean, as a typical receiver, I feel like if the ball is in the air 50/50, the receiver is feeling like it’s 100/0 always,” Lamb said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m looking to be more aggressive. Any time I see the ball in the air, I believe it is mine.”

‘Get Your Popcorn Ready’

Despite losing Prescott five games into his rookie season, Lamb took the league by storm, setting a Dallas rookie record with 74 receptions which he converted into 935 yards and five touchdowns.

As a sophomore, with Prescott returning and invaluable experience gained, the former No. 17 overall pick is primed to reach the NFL stratosphere. Lamb already has overtaken Michael Gallup in the pass-catching pecking order, and it’s a matter of when — not if — he passes Amari Cooper as the Cowboys’ WR1.