CeeDee Lamb Posterizes Cowboys CB on Gravity-Defying Catch [WATCH]

CeeDee Lamb did it again.
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver made the play of the day during Thursday’s Organized Team Activity practice, skying over cornerback Anthony Brown and contorting in mid-air to snare a deep ball from Dak Prescott.
The circus grab, which can be viewed below, invoked shades of Lamb’s gravity-defying touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings — a.k.a. The Catch Of 2020.
Who's ready for more of this…@dak ➡️ @_CeeDeeThree pic.twitter.com/TeizBOblwZ
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 3, 2021
His reaction?
“I mean, as a typical receiver, I feel like if the ball is in the air 50/50, the receiver is feeling like it’s 100/0 always,” Lamb said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m looking to be more aggressive. Any time I see the ball in the air, I believe it is mine.”
‘Get Your Popcorn Ready’
Despite losing Prescott five games into his rookie season, Lamb took the league by storm, setting a Dallas rookie record with 74 receptions which he converted into 935 yards and five touchdowns.
As a sophomore, with Prescott returning and invaluable experience gained, the former No. 17 overall pick is primed to reach the NFL stratosphere. Lamb already has overtaken Michael Gallup in the pass-catching pecking order, and it’s a matter of when — not if — he passes Amari Cooper as the Cowboys’ WR1.
“I think CeeDee is an excellent example of what you are looking for in your second-year player,” head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday, via NFL.com. “The second-year player benefits the most in the full offseason program. They make the second-year jump. He is very comfortable, very natural. CeeDee is definitely making that move you like to see in your second-year players.”
The posterization of Brown was a mere glimpse of Lamb’s 2021 ceiling. To aid in his development, the 22-year-old is donning a bracelet with a phrase made famous by ex-Cowboys star Terrell Owens: “Get Your Popcorn Ready.”
“I feel like the jump is definitely there,” Lamb explained, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s all in the future to gauge it. I am excited about the future. I can’t wait for the season.”
Cowboys Trying RB Tony Pollard at WR
The Cowboys debuted a new offensive wrinkle amid Thursday’s practice; during the open session, running back Tony Pollard was tried at receiver in various pass-catching drills. And the electrifying backup impressed those who rubberstamped the (temporary) move.
“[He] looks very natural in space and alignments” McCarthy said of Pollard, via Brianna Dix of D210S. “[Defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn is looking at him as a receiver. That should tell you how he looks.”
Boasting legitimate pass-catching chops with Dallas, Pollard has compiled 300 receiving yards and two TDs on 43 career grabs, 13 of which were first-down conversions. As a collegian for the Memphis Tigers, he totaled nearly as many receptions (104) as rushing attempts (139) — and the same amount of scores (9) — over 40 games.
