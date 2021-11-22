Cowboys Release Statement on CeeDee Lamb Injury

Don’t count out CeeDee Lamb for Turkey Day just yet.

During a November 22 radio interview, Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones took an optimistic tone on his star wide receiver, who suffered a concussion during Sunday’s loss at Kansas City.

According to Jones, Lamb — about to enter the throes of NFL concussion protocol — is “doing really well” following the brain injury and will “have an opportunity” to play against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving.

“He’ll start his protocol right away,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan, per the Cowboys’ official website. “He’s doing really well. So, he’ll have an opportunity to play. If he were having issues today, then you’d probably be a little leery, but the fact that so far he’s doing well. But he’ll have to go through testing. So, we won’t really know that until Thursday.”

‘He Will Be OK’

Lamb is facing a tough turnaround to clear the league’s multi-stage protocol, which concludes with clearance from an independent neurologist. It can come at any time but usually takes more than a few days, depending on severity.

Lamb sustained a violent collision with the end zone turf at Arrowhead Stadium when he landed after a jump-ball attempt and smacked the back of his helmet off the ground. He appeared dazed for a bit, requiring the assistance of Dallas’ training staff. Lamb was ruled out for the entire second half of the 19-9 defeat, finishing with three catches for 14 yards.

After the game, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott provided a brief update on Lamb’s status, having conferred with the sophomore stud.

“I talked to him. He said he was fine. He was going to be OK,” Prescott told reporters, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I didn’t necessarily know what was going on but that is the nature of this. You have to continue to move on and trust the guys we have. That is what I did. He will be fine. He will be OK.”

Jones Addresses Ongoing Zeke Ailment

Although he played through it, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott also took a nasty-looking tumble; a Chiefs defender rolled over Elliott’s ankle while making a first-quarter tackle, forcing the latter to limp off near the sideline.

Ezekiel Elliott took a shot to his right ankle on this play pic.twitter.com/D5drLdZim6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 21, 2021

Elliott, who logged 32 yards on nine rushing attempts, refused treatment from Cowboys trainers and later described the injury as an aggravation of a previous — ongoing — knee issue.

Elliott was quick to tamp down concern over his knee, however, and such is the club’s official stance, as well.

“He’s had a little bone bruise there. It’s been there, but, you know, he’s a competitor. He’s tough,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan, via beat reporter Brianna Dix. “I think our bigger issues were the Chiefs played at a high level.”

Backup Tony Pollard would handle primary RB duties if Zeke could not play or were limited. Pollard led Dallas in rushing against Kansas City, averaging 7.0 yards per carry across seven totes.