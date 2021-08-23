CeeDee Lamb Among 5 Cowboys Placed in COVID-19 Protocol

The total number of Dallas Cowboys players and coaches on the reserve/COVID-19 list is now five.

The Cowboys announced Monday that wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu have joined defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins in the NFL’s COVID safety protocol.

It’s unclear whether the men tested positive for the virus or simply were exposed to it. Lamb and Hooker are both fully vaccinated, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Per head coach Mike McCarthy, the team’s coaching staff worked virtually on Sunday following Saturday’s preseason loss to the Houston Texans. On Monday, the players went into “virtual mode.”