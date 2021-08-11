Rumored Cowboys Trade Package Revealed for 1st-Round CB

Coinciding with the apparent availability of C.J. Henderson, Bleacher Report recently released a speculative Dallas Cowboys trade package involving the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback.

It’s a doozy.

In this very hypothetical deal, further explained below, the Cowboys surrender a 2022 first-round choice and tight end Dalton Schultz in exchange for Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick of last year’s draft.

“Henderson represents a sizable upgrade over incumbent corner Anthony Brown, who struggled on the outside last year and hasn’t been very reliable during his five seasons in Dallas,” BR’s Alex Kay wrote Tuesday. “The Cowboys should be eager to work out a deal that would allow them to relegate Brown to backup duties.

“By packaging in a tight end—such as Dalton Schultz, who hauled in 63 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns last year—for a Jacksonville team desperate for a viable pass-catcher at the position, Dallas could potentially put the top offer on the table.”

Background on Henderson

Jacksonville made the 23-year-old (in September) a Day 1 selection in 2020 following Henderson’s decorated collegiate career at Florida, where he achieved first-team All-SEC status and nearly broke up as many passes (26) as games played (33).

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound corner drew pre-draft comparisons to two-time All-Pro Marcus Peters. Among his fans coming out of college? Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

“Generally when you hear a name and then you hear Cowboys I have to tweet out ‘no’,” 105.3 The Fan’s Jeff Cavanaugh noted on Twitter. “But CJ Henderson? You would be taking on a contract for 3 years for a TOTAL of under $7.5 million. Gotta at least ask what it would take. …If you’re wondering if Dan Quinn was a CJ Henderson fan in the draft the answer is yes.”

Henderson’s inaugural NFL campaign was largely a dud, however, cut short after just eight games due to a groin injury. He recorded six pass deflections and one interception across 474 defensive snaps.

“One issue the Cowboys must contend with to acquire any talent right now is salary-cap space,” Kay wrote regarding a potential trade. “According to Spotrac, the team has just $4.5 million available to spend, giving it less financial flexibility than all but two other organizations.

“Fortunately for this cash-strapped squad, Henderson has already been paid the majority of the four-year, $20.5 million rookie deal he signed in 2020. He is due just a shade over $7 million for the next three seasons and has a cap hit of $4.7 million in 2021.”

Does Dallas Pull The Trigger?

Don’t hold your breath. Cowboys evaluators — namely Jerry and Stephen Jones — are knee-deep in preseason evaluation, number one, and there already are several young, promising CBs on the roster, number two.

Even if said evaluators wanted Henderson, even if they were willing to dump an offensive player they love in Schultz, the salary cap is an unavoidable obstacle. Unless or until the Cowboys execute a move in which significant space is cleared, Henderson rocking silver and blue will remain marked under “fantasy.”

