Cowboys Announce Sudden QB Change Before Regular Season

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy threw a proverbial curve ball Monday, announcing that Cooper Rush — not Garrett Gilbert — will receive first-team quarterback reps ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale versus Jacksonville.

“He has earned this opportunity, absolutely,” McCarthy said, via the official Cowboys website. “He was always prepared for his opportunity. He fought through two injuries, both the shoulder and the back. I thought he played well against Houston. He has earned this opportunity.”

If you watched Dallas’ exhibition loss to Houston this past weekend, you probably agree with McCarthy’s assessment that Rush was the club’s best QB. The former practice-squadder and one-time New York Giant completed 10-of-12 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns across five possessions.

This, in sharp contrast to Gilbert, the previously-presumed favorite to open Week 1 as Dak Prescott’s backup, who managed just 30 scoreless yards on 3-of-5 passing amid the 20-14 defeat.

“I thought Cooper did a really good job managing the game,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said following the game, per The Athletic. “Kept us in clean plays, handled the checks and alerts very well, and obviously led the team on two drives. So I thought Cooper had a nice quarter and a half of work.”

The Cowboys will return to practice Tuesday. And unless he face-plants over the next 96 hours, Rush figures to receive the lion’s share of work against the Jaguars, after which McCarthy will crown the winner of his summer-long QB2 competition.

(Spoiler alert: It won’t be Ben DiNucci.)

Rush Comfortable in Kellen’s Offense

Unlike Gilbert and DiNucci, Rush has an ace up his sleeve in the form of familiarity — familiarity with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, whose scheme he’s been absorbing since 2019, the latter’s inaugural play-calling campaign. Rush, who joined the Cowboys in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, explained his “comfort level” with Moore as he attempts to stake his place on the 53-man roster.