Cowboys Could Add Record-Breaking Running Back: ‘Sensible Move’

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a record-breaking running back.

As the Cowboys enter the 2024 NFL draft, they’ll likely do so without a clear-cut starter at running back. After allowing Tony Pollard to walk in free agency and sign with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas’ current running back room features Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn. Those three backs combined for just 112 carries for 401 rushing yards and two touchdowns during the 2023 season, with Davis not recording a single statistic.

However, as Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox writes in his three “hidden-gem prospects” that the Cowboys should target, University of Michigan running back Blake Corum is one of the players he mentions.

Knox argues that Corum — who is expected to be a Day 3 pick in the draft — could give the Cowboys “high-athletic upside” at the position.

“Corum might not have the high-end athletic upside of a future star, but he’s a sound technical runner who knows how to read defenses and utilize blocks to his advantage,” writes Knox. “After topping 240 carries in each of the last two seasons, Corum has also shown that he can handle a heavy workload.”

Blake Corum Not Expected to Be Drafted Until At Least 4th Round

Corum is considered the 114th-ranked prospect on Bleacher Report’s big board. In Bleacher Report’s scouting report of Corum, they rank the 5-foot-8, 205-pounder as the eighth-top back in the draft. However, they have him actually pegged as going in the fifth round.

As Knox notes, the Cowboys don’t have a fourth-round draft pick. However, they could always use their package of late picks to move on up in the draft if they feel they need to do so in order to draft Corum.

“Dallas does own picks No. 174, 216 and 233, however, and a package might allow it to trade up and into Round 4,” writes Knox. “That would be a sensible move if the Cowboys can pull it off, as the 2024 class lacks talent on the back end.”

The 23-year-old was actually a record-breaking running back at the University of Michigan. Outside of leading the Wolverines to a national champion during his final season, he broke the single-season record for touchdowns (27) and the school’s all-time record in that category (58).

Corum was actually named to the All-American Team in back-to-back seasons, having also been selected to the team after a 2022 season in which he ran for 1,463 yards.

Why Cowboys Could Draft Blake Corum

The small, compact back is known for his vision and ability to maximize his blockers in front of him.

Via Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen:

“In terms of vision and decision making, you won’t find a better runner in this class than Corum,” writes Klassen. “He consistently picks out the right rushing lanes and almost never wastes time behind the line of scrimmage, both of which limit negative plays. Corum is also very willing to plunge forward to get the yards that are there rather than dance around and risk wasting plays.”

The Cowboys could have interest in reuniting with former starting back Ezekiel Elliott. While that would be a nice move — especially for short-yardage and goal line situations — Dallas still needs a young back capable of handling the workload as a starting back.

Considering Corum racked up at least 247 carries in each of the past two seasons — he ranked seventh among all players in carries in 2023 — he could very well serve as a viable back in a committee system.