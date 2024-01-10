Ex-Cowboys Running Back Cut, Could Sign With Playoff Team

A former Dallas Cowboys running back is now officially a free agent.

Corey Clement, who spent the 2021 season with the Cowboys, was released from the Arizona Cardinals‘ practice squad following their Week 18 game on Monday, January 8, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The move means that the veteran back is free to sign with a playoff team.

“The Cardinals are releasing veteran RB Corey Clement from the practice squad today, per source, giving him a chance to join a playoff team that needs depth,” Pelissero posted January 8 on X.

Corey Clement Best Known For Eagles Tenure

Clement had appeared in three games with the Cardinals this season, playing all of his snaps on special teams. During the 2022 season with Arizona, Clement saw some action on offense, starting their Week 18 season finale against the San Francisco 49ers due to an injury to James Conner. Clement posted eight carries for 23 yards and a touchdown along with three catches for 25 yards.

The 29-year-old back appeared in all 17 games with the Cowboys in 2021 after he was signed and released by the New York Giants prior to the start of the season. He played mostly a special teams role, appearing in 61% of the special teams snaps while playing just six percent of the offensive snaps.

During his lone season in Dallas, Clement posted four tackles along with 33 carries for 140 yards and six receptions for 29 receiving yards and one touchdown.

While Clement has bounced around from team to team in recent years, the former undrafted free agent is best known for his four-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. Clement played a major role in the team’s Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots, leading the team in receiving with four catches for 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

However, his most notable moment was during the Eagles’ famous “Philly Special” play which saw Clement hand off to Trey Burton before he threw a touchdown pass to Nick Foles on fourth-and-goal to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead heading into halftime.

During an interview with Rich Eisen shortly after the game, Clement commented on the popular play.

“I was hoping Kelce didn’t high snap it and it turns into some crazy stuff,” said Clement back in February of 2018. “Initially, I looked up to make sure it wasn’t a high snap and I got down after that,” Clement told Eisen. “I flipped it to Trey Burton and I don’t think I watched the rest of the play. I was just so confident and waiting for the crowd noise. I turned around and Nick had the ball, so it was pretty cool.”

Would the Cowboys Seek Reunion With Corey Clement?

As far as a potential reunion with the Cowboys goes, that’s probably unlikely. Clement has played mostly a special teams role — as he did in Dallas — in recent years and the Cowboys are unlikely to use a roster spot on a utility role player.

After missing Week 17’s game against the Detroit Lions due to an ankle injury, Rico Dowdle returned to play in the season finale against the Washington Commanders. Dallas did show some interest in Dalvin Cook before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. However, Cook is a four-time Pro Bowl back and could have complemented Tony Pollard as the primary backup.

Barring an injury to Pollard or one of their backup running backs, Dallas will likely stand pat with their current guys on the roster.