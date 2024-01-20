Cowboys Cheerleader Charges Packers Players With ‘Disrespect’ During Blowout

As if it were not bad enough that the Dallas Cowboys were blown out by the Packers to start the playoffs last week, now comes a report of some insult being added to the injury. According to Cowboys cheerleader Darian Lassiter, during the course of last Sunday’s game, the Packers repeatedly approached the Cowboys cheerleaders and verbally accosted them.

In a TikTok video she posted this week, Lassiter said that as well as the Packers played, they were guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct during the 48-32 Green Bay victory.

“I’ve never experienced such disrespect from the other team’s players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader,” Lassiter said in the post.

“Like, we would literally be minding our own business on the sideline, and the Packers just scored a touchdown—this is one example. They would come up to us standing on the sidelines minding our own business and start yelling at us. Like, sometimes, it was this close to our face. I feel like that’s unsportsmanlike conduct and it’s so crazy how they can’t do that to the Cowboys players or any other players, but they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing is going to happen.”

No Videos of Cowboys Cheerleaders Being Yelled At

In defense of the Packers, there have been no videos that have made their way to the public showing the players’ behavior toward the Dallas cheerleaders. If, indeed, it did happen then it is a classless and bullying act on the part of Green Bay’s players. But it is mostly just Lassiter’s word at this point.

One of Lassiter’s Cowboys cheerleaders teammates, Jensen Merrill, did back up her claim in the comments section of the video, writing, “Literally was on the verge of tears,” wrote Merrill.

The Packers did have much to be excited about in the game, having come in as hefty underdogs—more than a touchdown—before seizing control of the game right from the outset. Green Bay built a 27-0 lead in the first half before the Cowboys showed any signs of recovering.

Lassiter said she understood the importance of the game. But she added that the Packers went too far.

“Like, I understand the playoffs are a huge deal, I get it. But that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window. What is going on. I can’t. So I am rooting for every team but them now that the Cowboys are out,” she said.

Packers Talked Some Trash

Cheerleader-gate is just the latest bit of fallout from the drubbing that the Packers delivered last week to the Cowboys. The team’s reputation for choking in big-game situations took a further hit with the loss, and there was anger among much of Cowboys Nation when team owner Jerry Jones announced that coach Mike McCarthy would return despite the repeated failures—McCarthy is now just 1-3 in the playoffs with the Cowboys.

As for the Packers, they moved on to face the 49ers on Sunday night in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. They did take part in some postgame trash talking, with star corner Jaire Alexander, who had an interception in the game, taunting Dak Prescott of the Cowboys.

“There’s no better feeling,” Alexander said. “There’s a few quarterbacks who have thrown me multiple picks in my career and Dak is now one of them. He is among my top QBs.”