Cowboys Hire Former Jason Garrett Intern as New Defensive Coach: Report

The Dallas Cowboys made an outside-the-box addition to Mike McCarthy’s staff, hiring Aden Durde as the new defensive line coach, ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Wednesday.

A native of England, Durde’s path to Texas is highly unconventional. He cut his teeth around the sport as a player for the London Olympians of the British American Football Association, the Scottish Claymores of the World League of American Football, and the Hamburg Sea Devils of NFL Europe.

He had a cup of coffee with the Carolina Panthers in 2005 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008 before graduating to coaching.

Durde’s first such break came with the Cowboys, according to Archer, as an intern under former head coach Jason Garrett. The 41-year-old then spun that into a defensive quality control gig with the Atlanta Falcons that he held from 2018-19. He was promoted to outside linebackers coach last season by since-fired Falcons HC/since-hired Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Although Quinn’s side of the ball largely contributed to the team’s 4-12 record, there were a few bright spots on Durde’s watch, including LB Foyesade Oluokun. A 2018 sixth-round relative unknown, Oluokun broke out to lead the team in tackles (117). He was all over the field, tallying four forced fumbles, four pass deflections, three sacks, and two interceptions. Oluokun notched five solo tackles amid the Cowboys’ wild Week 2 comeback victory over the Falcons.

In Dallas, having moved to the defensive line, Durde inherits a talented yet underachieving group led by $105 million pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who posted 6.5 sacks in 2020 (but graded out as Pro Football Focus’ fifth-best edge defender). The Cowboys are likely to address this area through the draft, but there are a few young building blocks in Bradlee Anae and Neville Gallimore.

Durde replaces Jim Tomsula, who was fired by the Cowboys on Jan. 3 along with now-former DC Mike Nolan.

Dallas Taps New Strength Coach

The team announced via its official website on Wednesday that Harold Nash Jr. will be elevated to head strength and conditioning coach. Nash assumed the role on an interim basis after former strength boss Markus Paul passed away prior to Thanksgiving.