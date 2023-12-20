Cowboys Could Be Landing Spot for Released 4-Time Pro Bowler: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for a recently released four-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

As proposed by Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, the Cowboys could make some sense for the recently released Justin Houston. The 34-year-old linebacker was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, meaning he’ll be free to sign with a playoff contender for their stretch run as they enter the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.

While Houston is far removed from his heyday — he was a four-time Pro Bowler between 2012 and 2015 — his experience could be a valuable addition to playoff contenders such as the Cowboys. However, as Fisher notes, Dallas already has a stacked depth chart when it comes to pass-rushing linebackers/defensive ends. If Houston is willing to sign merely for a mentorship role, then the move makes sense.

However, if he’s expecting regular playing time, he should probably look to sign elsewhere.

“But again, how would Dallas justify putting Houston on the field ahead of Dante Fowler Jr., Dorance Armstrong and Sam Williams? If Houston comes along for the ride and provides some mentorship and depth to a stretch run, so be it,” writes Fisher. “But basically any other team making a championship push makes more sense for both parties.”

Cost of Claiming Justin Houston off Waivers is Cheap

As Field Yates of ESPN notes, any team claiming Houston on waivers would only owe him $194K for the remainder of the season.

“Any team that wants to acquire Justin Houston on waivers would owe him just $194K for the rest of this season, as his deal with Carolina was a minimum salary with a $4.835M signing bonus,” writes Yates. “While he’s had just .5 sacks this year, it’s a minimal opportunity cost for a team.”

Houston has been a non-factor this season and actually hasn’t appeared in a game since late October due to a hamstring injury landing him on injured reserve. Through seven games, Houston has just 0.5 sacks and nine tackles while appearing in 41% of the snaps in those seven appearances.

Justin Houston Recently Turned in 9.5 Sack Season in 2022

However, he’s just a year removed from a very effective season with the Baltimore Ravens, posting 9.5 sacks during the 2022 season. He posted that type of production as a backup — he started one game last season — while being used primarily as a specialty pass rusher, appearing in 41% of the defensive snaps.

At his peak, Houston was arguably the best pass rusher in the league. Between 2012 and 2015, Houston racked up 50.5 total sacks, including 22 sacks, which was a half sack behind Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5 sacks. His total number of sacks during those four seasons only ranks behind J.J. Watt’s 69.0 total sacks.

Since that time frame, Houston has only posted one double-digit sack season. He obviously isn’t the dominant pass rusher he was when he entered the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he’s an effective one on certain downs. According to Pro Football Focus, Houston posted a 73.6 defensive grade last season. That grade ranked higher than every Cowboys edge rusher with the exception of Micah Parsons.

If the Cowboys want an extra depth piece and a player who has a plethora of postseason experience, it can’t hurt claiming Houston off of waivers — although the team would have to clear a roster spot for the veteran.