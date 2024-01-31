Buccaneers Projected to Plunder Cowboys’ $6.5 Million Star

The Dallas Cowboys‘ backfield could look significantly different next season.

Dallas believed that Tony Pollard could seamlessly replace the production lost when Ezekiel Elliott departed in March, 2023, but that never quite materialized.

Pollard, 26, rushed for 1,005 yards with six touchdowns during the 2023 campaign on the heels of a 1,005-yard 2022 season while splitting carries with Elliott.

Despite Pollard’s production, the Cowboys still finished only 15th in rushing yards per game and at times the offense looked one dimensional with quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense having to shoulder a significant portion of the load.

Now, set to become a an unrestricted free agent, CBS Sports projects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to believe Pollard can fill a void in their offense and to sign the veteran back away this spring.

“Statistically,” Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports writes. “Pollard remained a passable starter for Dallas in 2023, but his efficiency has decreased in recent years. Remarkably, he’s still just 26. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Cowboys finally pivot to a cheaper rotation.”

Pollard finished the 2023 season averaging four years per carry, after surpassing five yards per attempt each of the past two seasons. But, despite a slight step backwards in 2023, could prove to be a welcomed addition to the Buccaneers’ offense.

How Tony Pollard Would Fit Buccaneers Offense

Tampa Bay took the Detroit Lions to the brink in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, and could be looking to bolster the backfield this offseason.

Rachaad White broke out in his second NFL season, averaging 3.6 yards per carry, while rushing for 990 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers also saw contributions from veteran Chase Edmonds, and rookie Sean Tucker adding 23 rushing yards.

Running backs have never been more affordable than they are, after the market at the position cratered last offseason. This could wind up benefitting the Buccaneers, if Pollard is in fact on their radar as a top of the rotation running back.

Adding Pollard alongside White would create a potentially potent running back duo, similarly to when Pollard and Elliott shared a backfield with the Cowboys.

Why Cowboys Might Move on From Tony Pollard

There could be several reasons that Pollard is playing elsewhere in 2024.

Not the least of which being the dire salary cap situation that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys find themselves in, ahead of the 2024 offseason getting underway. The Cowboys are currently projected to be $14.29 million over the cap.

The Cowboys are likely to sign Prescott to a new contract extension this offseason, which could create some spending flexibility, but it could prove difficult for Dallas to be big players when free agency gets underway.

Likewise, given that the Cowboys have invested significant resources on a talented defense, committed $14 million to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, it might not be prudent to spend top dollar at the running back position.

If the Cowboys allow Pollard to walk via free agency, the Cowboys could target selecting a running back high in April’s NFL Draft, or piece a backfield together with bargain free agents.