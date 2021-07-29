Cowboys Reveal Extent of Dak Prescott’s Throwing Arm Injury

Neither the Dallas Cowboys nor Dak Prescott are overly concerned about the right (throwing) arm injury the $160 million franchise quarterback sustained at training camp.

Prescott underwent testing Wednesday that revealed a minor ailment.

“After leaving today’s practice early with soreness in his right arm, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent an MRI examination in Oxnard, CA,” the team announced in a statement. “The results of that test showed that Prescott has a muscle strain in his right shoulder. He will be treated and further evaluated on a day-to-day basis.”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Recapping Injury

In case you missed it, Prescott departed the field Wednesday midway through the team’s first padded session of camp. He experienced an apparent tweak in his arm while beginning warmups and, as a precaution, exited to the locker room for an examination.

“Team officials didn’t sound concerned with the severity of the injury, only to say Prescott ‘felt soreness in his throwing arm and didn’t want to push it with deep throws today,'” reported Nick Eatman of the official Cowboys website.

Dak Prescott not doing individual drills. Off to the side talking with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer pic.twitter.com/Qp2e21mdfu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2021

Although Prescott did not resume throwing, the two-time Pro Bowler was in positive spirits and fulfilled his obligatory media interviews at the conclusion of practice. He also released a statement downplaying the severity of his shoulder issue.

“I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far,” Prescott said Wednesday evening. “Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don’t see this as any kind of serious setback. We’ll treat it on a daily basis, and I’ll be fine.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McCarthy Comments on Dak’s Status

Like Prescott, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy won’t lose sleep over the former’s malady, which McCarthy termed as “minor.” Prescott still is expected to participate in portions of practice over the next few days.

“I don’t know if you put him in a limited category. He’ll do all the run game stuff, all the footwork stuff. But we’ve just gotta shut him down from throwing for a couple days,” he said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.



McCarthy added that Prescott should be cleared to throw within the following 72 hours, and further classified his shoulder issue as a “fatigue injury” that is “not of high concern” to the organization. It’s also unrelated to the catastrophic right ankle compound fracture and dislocation Prescott suffered in 2020, from which he’s fully recovered.

“I don’t see this current injury tied to last year’s injury,” McCarthy said, per the Dallas Morning News.



McCarthy, too, confirmed that Prescott remains on track to participate in next month’s preseason slate, though the 28-year-old is unlikely to suit up for the Aug. 5 Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I don’t see us getting away from our preliminary plan,” he said, per the Dallas Morning News.



READ NEXT: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Injured After ‘Scary’ Practice Incident [WATCH]

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL