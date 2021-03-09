Cowboys Fans Torch Jerry Jones for Signing ‘Selfish’ Dak Prescott

On Tuesday, a day after handing quarterback Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million contract, the Dallas Cowboys made the mistake of asking the fan base how it feels about the record-setting agreement.

#CowboysNation, how y’all feeling this morning?! — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 9, 2021

It was an innocuous question that drew non-innocuous vitriol from Cowboys fanatics who were none too pleased with owner/general manager Jerry Jones caving to Prescott.

Below are a smattering of the responses.

bummed out that our QB (who is supposed to be a great leader) was selfish and just killed our salary cap which will make us a 8-8 team at best the next 4 yrs Thankful that I witnessed the 90s glory because I don’t foresee that happening with the latest hit to the cap. JJ keeps paying big Bank to average players, excludes 21 but that was too much $ too. Terrible. You gave up the farm and took away our hope for the next 4 years. The only plus is we can look forward to drafting in top 10 every year. Well done Thinking about not being a cowboy fan anymore. I like Dak but he is not worth that price. He has not proven shit. Awful decision. About management’s inability to secure the franchise quarterback and still paying a record amount? Meh. Sadly, I’m old enough to remember when the franchise (pronounced: Jimmy) could build a team. The embarrassing collapse after Prescott’s injury is telling. Meh…paid a slightly above avg qb top money and still don’t have a defense and now have no money to pay for a defense. Only shot they have is to draft all defense and pray they all hit. Meh…too much to fix with this team right now. Not overly thrilled about the contract for uncertain performance abilities of Dak. Tim will tell and unfortunately as a long time fan time hasn’t been kind to us. Jerry Jones still the GM? Depressed. Terrible with the stupid deals of Jerry Jones How about when Jerry puts up ticket prices by 40% to help pay for his overrated & overpaid QB?

Dez Reacts to Dak’s Windfall

Unsurprisingly, the negative of the Cowboys’ fan base was outweighed by the positivity of Prescott’s fellow players, many of whom congratulated the two-time Pro Bowler on Twitter Monday. Among them was Prescott’s former teammate Dez Bryant.

“@dak !!! Congratulations brotha well deserved… sh*t I feel like I got paid!!!” Bryant tweeted.

“The Dak situation started to remind me whenever we let Demarco walk in 15… me personally I knew our chances of having a chance to win the super bowl was gone.. it wasn’t the catch it was Demarco leaving the team which made me feel hopeless Smart decision @dallascowboys ….” he tweeted.

Contract Refresher

According to reports, Prescott’s pact is worth up to $164 million and includes $126 million in guarantees and a $66 million signing bonus, new NFL records. He’ll earn an average of $42 million annually over the first three years — $75 million in year one, the biggest single-season payout in league history.

Prescott, who will count $22.2 million against the team’s 2021 salary cap, also landed a no-trade clause and no-tag provision as part of the historic agreement.

The 2016 fourth-round pick becomes the sport’s second-highest-paid QB behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who averages $45 million annually on his North American sports record $503 million extension, inked in 2020. Dak, meanwhile, surpasses Houston’s Deshaun Watson, who earns $39 million per year.

