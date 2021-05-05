Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Issues Explosive Claim on 2021 Status

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has yet to receive full medical clearance in his return from a horrific ankle injury and two subsequent surgeries.

But that’s merely a formality at this juncture. The $160 million field general is ready to take the field now — as in, today.

“I’m close. I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful,” Prescott told reporters Tuesday during a community service event in Dallas. “There’s no doubt that when I need to be successful and when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I’ll do exactly that and the time will be right.”

It’s going on seven months since Prescott suffered the devastating Oct. 11 injury, a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, and roughly five months since he underwent a follow-up procedure to stabilize his decimated lower leg.

Initially given a timetable of 4-6 months, Prescott claimed in March he felt “great” as the crux of his rehabilitation neared its conclusion.

On Tuesday, he confirmed the proverbial green light is in plain sight.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself and the support system I have around me, and that’s because they instill it in me,” Prescott said, via Forbes. “It’s definitely fun to be on the back end of the injury and close to being myself.”

‘110 Percent Ready’

The Cowboys have updated Dak’s status from the moment he first went under the knife. Its last such dispatch came amid the club’s pre-2021 NFL Draft press conference featuring owner/general manager Jerry Jones, vice president Stephen Jones, and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Dallas-based QB trainer Damian Devon posted to social media videos of Prescott handling snaps and lobbing passes to live targets. Stephen Jones cited these April 7 clips in predicting the two-time Pro Bowler will be “110 ready to go” this upcoming season.

“I’m sure you all get peeks out on the field. He’s just doing an amazing job,” Jones said on April 27, per Pro Football Talk. “His work ethic, of course, it’s contagious with his teammates. One of the things that stuck out about Dak’s leadership last year is he was right back in the facility right after he was hurt. His leadership is elite. And of course he’s doing that on the field, and he’s just making a tremendous amount of progress. We feel like he’ll be 110 percent ready to go.”

