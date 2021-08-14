Cowboys Insider Leaks Results of Dak Prescott’s Latest MRI

The results are in on Dak Prescott’s latest medical exam which reportedly yielded positive news for the dinged-up Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott underwent an MRI on his strained right shoulder Saturday — previous reports stated it would take place Monday — “and a source said it showed what the team expected: it is healing well.”

“Prescott went through a 3rd throwing session before the Arizona game without any issue. He said he hoped to practice this week, see some action vs. Hou.,” Archer added.

Archer’s hearsay then was corroborated by other local and national media.

“Team hearing positive results on Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence for potentially practicing this upcoming week, a source said,” Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News tweeted Saturday.

“Dak Prescott continues to progress and had no issues after throwing prior to last night’s game. All tests have been good,” tweeted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “The #Cowboys are taking it slow, but the hope was to practice some this week and play in the final preseason game.”

Prescott has yet to practice fully since July 28 when he was diagnosed with a lat strain that settled under his right armpit — an ailment more commonly found in baseball players, which prompted Dallas to seek treatment advice from the MLB’s Texas Rangers. He subsequently was prohibited from throwing and has sat out the club’s first two preseason games, both losses.

Dak’s Preseason Debut?

Earlier this week, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones cracked the proverbial door for Prescott to participate in the final two exhibition contests, Aug. 21 vs. Houston and Aug. 29 at Jacksonville.

“I’d say it’s not out of the question,” Jones said Wednesday, via the official team website. “The question’s going to become, when we get there, do we do it or not? It’s just, we’ve got to make good, sound, solid decisions for Dak as we go here. But I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Prescott certainly appears to be progressing well. On Friday, prior to kickoff against the Cardinals, the $160 million signal-caller, sans uniform, hit the field for a throwing session under the watchful eye of the training staff. It wasn’t the most intensive exercise — but another step toward his impending return.

The Dallas Cowboys broadcast showed Dak Prescott throwing pre-game. (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/4vOqjkaXHX — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) August 14, 2021

Barring an unlikely setback, Prescott will be all systems go and unleashed without restraint for the Cowboys’ regular-season lid-lifter against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Once I get back in the team setting, I’m not going to think about my arm,” he told reporters Wednesday, via the official team website. “It’s about progressing at the right time. It all felt good out there. Every throw I made. When they tell you stop, you don’t want to hear it, but you (stop).