Adam Schefter Updates Rumored Dak Prescott-for-Russell Wilson Trade

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter isn’t saying never on a speculated quarterback mega-trade that sends franchise tag favorite Dak Prescott to the Seattle Seahawks and disgruntled superstar Russell Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys.

But fans of the respective parties need not hold their breath, either.

“Don’t see the Cowboys being able to make a move for Russell Wilson as much sense as it might make to some,” Schefter reported Tuesday on his podcast, via 247Sports. “To do that, they would have to get Dak Prescott traded to Seattle, and Dak Prescott would have to be willing to sign, what we think will be his franchise tender, to make that trade possible. Why would Dak Prescott cooperate with the Dallas Cowboys and allow them to dictate where he’s going to go in the future? He doesn’t owe them that. And so he’s not going to do that.

“By being in the position he is now, Dak Prescott has an unofficial no-trade clause. Because unless he signs his franchise tender, they can’t trade him. They cannot. So Dak Prescott is controlling that situation. So it makes Dallas illogical and improbable. Nothing in this league is impossible, though, so you never know. But again, illogical and improbable.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Saints Billed as Top Landing Spot

Although Wilson has yet to formally request a trade, the Seahawks reportedly are fielding calls — of which there are many — for the eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 48 champion, who allegedly named only four teams he’s willing to play for: Dallas, New Orleans, Chicago, and Las Vegas.

Schefter was the one who broke this apparent request and, as of this writing, believes the likely Drew Brees-less Saints are the most logical suitor for Wilson if a deal were to go down.

“New Orleans Saints [are] interesting, would make a lot of sense,” Schefter said, via 247Sports. “What I would say here is that there’s a lot of history between these two teams in terms of trades. Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis in New Orleans, John Schneider, Pete Carroll in Seattle. They had a trade once for Jimmy Graham that was a big deal. They had a trade once for Max Unger, big deal. They’ve made deals, and they are familiar with each other.

“Mickey Loomis even worked in Seattle at one time. But what can the Saints realistically give back that would fill the Seahawks quarterback position? Taysom Hill? That’s not gonna work, not enough. And then their pick is at the back end of the first round, and they have cap problems. So, as great as Russell Wilson would fit in New Orleans, that is not an easy trade to make. More likely than Dallas, but still very difficult to pull off. But the saints are very creative and if they could be creative here to Seattle were willing. That would be a spot that would be worth watching.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Cowboys Pushed to Trade Star WR to Pay Dak Prescott

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL