Cowboys Reach Concrete Decision on Signing Dak Prescott: Report

Conflicting reports from competing outlets surfaced Sunday morning concerning the contractual status of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport initially passed along word that Prescott, an impending unrestricted free agent, “isn’t going anywhere” as the Cowboys “will make a push” to sign the 27-year-old to a long-term deal by March 9, the deadline to apply the 2021 franchise tag.

“A sign they’re confident in Prescott’s ongoing recovery from multiple surgeries on the ankle he fractured in October,” the report stated.

Failing an agreement, as was the case last offseason, the team is expected to slap the tag on Prescott at a cost of approximately $37.7 million — fully guaranteed. This would be executed in order to keep him away from the open market when the new league year begins March 17.

But whereas Pelissero and Rapoport indicated optimism regarding a multi-year pact, ESPN’s Adam Schefter soon after flew in the face of his media counterparts, claiming the sides “still are not close” toward reaching an accord.

“Sources told ESPN that the Cowboys still want to re-sign Prescott, who wants to remain in Dallas,” Schefter wrote. “But the sides still have plenty of work to do on a new deal, with a history of not being able to get it done.

The Cowboys attempted, and failed, to lock down Prescott in 2020, offering the former fourth-round pick an extension worth approximately $34.5 million annually and $110 million in guarantees. Prescott rejected the proposal, opting instead to play the season on his $31.4 million franchise tender.

Three options remain for the sides in the days ahead: strike a long-term deal, resort to the tag if talks again falter, or, most improbably, execute a tag-and-trade involving an outside suitor.

Dak Underwent Second Operation

Prescott required an additional ankle surgery in December, roughly two months after going under the knife to repair a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday.

The second procedure, per Watkins, was to strengthen Prescott’s ankle and “clean up other previous issues.” It is not considered a setback for the two-time Pro Bowler, who “should be ready” when training camp kicks off in July.

Pelissero and Rapoport also revealed further details on the December operation, echoing Watkins’ hearsay: