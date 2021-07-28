Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Leaves Practice with Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was forced to depart the Oxnard practice field Wednesday midway through the team’s first padded session of training camp.

Nick Eatman of the Cowboys’ official website reports Prescott sustained an apparent tweak to his throwing arm and, as a precaution, exited to the locker room for an examination. He did not resume throwing beyond that point.

“Team officials didn’t sound concerned with the severity of the injury, only to say Prescott ‘felt soreness in his throwing arm and didn’t want to push it with deep throws today,'” Eatman wrote.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott suffered a “muscle pull” which “accounts for the arm soreness.” The paper also reported the $160 million signal-caller recognized the discomfort during warmups and decided against tempting fate, confirming his absence was “purely precautionary.”



Dak Prescott not doing individual drills. Off to the side talking with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer pic.twitter.com/Qp2e21mdfu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2021

Prescott is expected to address his ailment at the conclusion of practice. “No concern expressed of now, as evaluation continues,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweeted.

Gehlken added: “A lack of concern remains for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after he was evaluated for soreness in throwing arm. Before practice, Prescott was scheduled to do TV interviews this afternoon. He remains scheduled for those interviews. Situation didn’t warrant pulling from plans.”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Dak Slated to Play in Preseason

That there’s a heightened sense of fear surrounding a relatively routine QB “injury” comes as little surprise given Prescott is, obviously, coming off a catastrophic right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, from which he’s fully recovered. Even the team website admitted, “When Dak stopped throwing on Wednesday, the initial fear was an ankle-related setback.”

Fortunately, Prescott’s twice-surgically-repaired ankle has emerged unscathed following the Cowboys’ first five training camp practices. So long as this remains the case, the two-time Pro Bowler will receive live-game action this preseason, an opportunity he’s relishing.

“I definitely want to play,” Prescott said last week, via SI.com. “As far as giving you a number or quantity of how much I need to, I just want to obviously get back out there and get some reps before it’s real.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy anticipates that Prescott indeed will suit up amid the August exhibition period.

“However, it wasn’t expected that Dak would play in the Aug. 5 preseason game against Pittsburgh in Canton, although the team has not made an official announcement regarding playing time with the starters,” the team website reports.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Backups Implode in Prescott’s Stead

Such as last season, Cowboys quarterbacks not wearing No. 4 unimpressed — to put it kindly — when thrust into action. Garrett Gilbert handled first-string reps following Prescott’s departure, ceding second- and third-team snaps to Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci.

The collective subsequently combined for five (5) interceptions as the Dallas defense teed off on the neutered offense. Linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Anthony Brown, and safety Darian Thompson were among those who got in on the pick party.

Cowboys have five interceptions so far in practice during 11-on-11 periods, including by LB Micah Parsons, CB Maurice Canady (second straight day), CB Anthony Brown and this one by S Darian Thompson on Garrett Gilbert overthrow. pic.twitter.com/e26UjHHb40 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 28, 2021

READ NEXT: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Injured After ‘Scary’ Practice Incident [WATCH]

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL