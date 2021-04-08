Dak Prescott Goes Viral with First Throwing Video Since Injury [WATCH]

Twitter was abuzz Wednesday after visual proof surfaced indicating that Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is nearing his return from last October’s devastating injury.

For the first time since compound-fracturing and dislocating his right ankle, Prescott hit the practice field to take part in a structured throwing session under the tutelage of Dallas-based QB trainer Damian Devon, who shared videos of the session on social media.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (right ankle) is back. Videos via @DamianDevon. pic.twitter.com/KDBMdpaxFz — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 7, 2021

Updated Return Timeline

Prescott, who suffered the ankle injury on Oct. 11, is nearly six months into his rehabilitation — the initial prognosis was 4-6 months — and roughly four months removed from a second, clean-up procedure. In other words, everything is going to plan.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are likely to keep Prescott in mothballs until training camp, which begins in late July, out of an abundance of caution. This means little to no participation in spring work such as Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices scattered throughout April, May and June.

But the team nonetheless remains encouraged by the progress of its newly-minted $160 million signal-caller, who declared in March that he’ll be ready “when it matters.”

“We saw the video right there, great sign for the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, who’s coming along really well from his ankle rehab,” Rapoport said Wednesday. “Remember, this is from not just one surgery but two surgeries, with his second, more minor surgery stabilizing the ankle ligament and, from the people I’ve spoken with, essentially speeding up and making sure his rehab is secure.