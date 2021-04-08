Dak Prescott Goes Viral with First Throwing Video Since Injury [WATCH]

Twitter was abuzz Wednesday after visual proof surfaced indicating that Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is nearing his return from last October’s devastating injury.
For the first time since compound-fracturing and dislocating his right ankle, Prescott hit the practice field to take part in a structured throwing session under the tutelage of Dallas-based QB trainer Damian Devon, who shared videos of the session on social media.
Back in motion! @dak #3DQBTEXAS pic.twitter.com/vPYv94kzCQ
— 3DQBTexas (@DamianDevon) April 7, 2021
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (right ankle) is back. Videos via @DamianDevon. pic.twitter.com/KDBMdpaxFz
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 7, 2021
The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!
Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!
Updated Return Timeline
Prescott, who suffered the ankle injury on Oct. 11, is nearly six months into his rehabilitation — the initial prognosis was 4-6 months — and roughly four months removed from a second, clean-up procedure. In other words, everything is going to plan.
Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are likely to keep Prescott in mothballs until training camp, which begins in late July, out of an abundance of caution. This means little to no participation in spring work such as Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices scattered throughout April, May and June.
But the team nonetheless remains encouraged by the progress of its newly-minted $160 million signal-caller, who declared in March that he’ll be ready “when it matters.”
“We saw the video right there, great sign for the Cowboys and Dak Prescott, who’s coming along really well from his ankle rehab,” Rapoport said Wednesday. “Remember, this is from not just one surgery but two surgeries, with his second, more minor surgery stabilizing the ankle ligament and, from the people I’ve spoken with, essentially speeding up and making sure his rehab is secure.
“Here’s my understanding of where it stands: He’s expected to be ready to go for training camp but they are not gonna put him in harm’s way. So, I would expect him to be out there standing on the field in the spring, assuming there is on-field work. But I wouldn’t expect him to do very much or be put at risk.”
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
Reaction to Videos
It’s difficult to make much of the clips, one way or the other. Prescott wore long pants during the workout that obstructed view of his ankle, and he was throwing against air to an uncovered, often stationary receiver.
He did not favor his right leg and his pass velocity appears unharmed. Some inhabitants of Cowboys Nation, and others among the national landscape, were encouraged by the step forward considering the gravity of the horrific injury.
“There is a lot of positivity surrounding Dak Prescott and this recovery right here with everyone expecting him back to 100 percent and frankly, in his mind, 110 percent, 120 percent because he’s saying better than he was before,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said.
However, less optimistic fans — some of which surely stayed at a Holiday Inn — were quick to note that Prescott’s mechanics seem to be off, the result of incorrect ankle placement while driving into the throws.
Not in love with his footwork ..he should be driving his R foot back by pushing off with his L to get depth then slinging it
— Dallas4life44 (@dallas4life44) April 7, 2021
likely restricting movement/pressure on the bone/joint until they have to, not likely going to see too much more than this until July
— Craig (@scraig2015) April 7, 2021
Did that last throw bother anyone else? I know he's not 100% and this is a good sign but it def looks off a bit.
— Jason G (@jasgive88) April 7, 2021
It's all arm. No lower body mechanics in those throws at all.
— Michael A Martinez (@Michael13826982) April 8, 2021
He is moving around like a 92 year old guy…progress yes, but he is a LOOONG way from anything close to normal. We better have a plan at back up, we’re going to regret paying Dak…
— NoOffense22 (@NOffense22) April 7, 2021
READ NEXT: Curious Photos Surface of Dak Prescott’s Surgically-Repaired Ankle [LOOK]
Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL