Dak Prescott Sends Brutally Honest Message to Trevon Diggs

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month after pulling down an NFL-high three interceptions (including a pick-six) in as many games to open the 2021 season.

“It’s an honor, I really appreciate it you know, but at the same time I gotta focus, you know? I want to win it again, you know? I want to keep winning it, and just keep looking at it that way, in that sense,” Diggs said of the award, via NBCDFW.com.

Diggs has the right intention, and for a second-year player ascending to star status, his message is completely understandable.

If not correctable.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott congratulated CB Trevon Diggs today on winning NFC Defensive Player of Month. Then told Diggs it doesn’t mean anything,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday.



Diggs’ response?

“He understood,” relayed Prescott. “He said, ‘You’re right.’ He said, ‘It doesn’t mean anything to me.’ He’s hungry for more. This is just the beginning.”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Diggs on Precipice of History

The 2020 second-round draft pick, who also leads the league in pass breakups (6), can insert himself into the NFL record books with an INT during Sunday’s home meeting with the Carolina Panthers. Diggs would become only the 16th player in the sport’s history to notch four picks across his first four games of a season.

“Since 2000, only Brian Russell of the Minnesota Vikings (2003) and Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots (2019) have accomplished this milestone which further proves how rare it is,” wrote Matthew Lennix of InsideTheStar.com.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

High Praise from Parsons

Diggs is establishing himself as a shutdown corner who’s glued to an opponent’s top wide receiver each and every week. And while some of his teammates, like Prescott, prefer to keep him grounded, others, like first-round rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, can’t help but hype him up.

“Tre is a ballplayer, man,” Parsons said earlier this week, via NFL.com. “I told him, I’m starting my MVP, All-Pro corner [campaign] for Tre Diggs already. He’s just helping this defense so [much]. He’s really making it easier for guys like me to get to the quarterback. I’m very happy for him.