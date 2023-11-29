Dak Prescott Turns Heads With Comment Amid Cowboys’ Win Streak

Dak Prescott isn’t satisfied during the Dallas Cowboys‘ current winning streak.

Although Prescott has been the hottest quarterback in the NFL over the past several weeks — an 80.7 quarterback rating since Week 6, higher than any other passer — the 30-year-old quarterback says he hasn’t proven anything during the Cowboys’ three-game winning streak.

Via Ed Werder of ESPN:

“What I say to myself is, I haven’t done s***,” said Prescott. “You know what I mean?..We’re getting wins. That’s what that’s what’s most important. But the end of the day, we’re trying to stack and keep growing this team to make sure that we’re getting better each and every week.”

Prescott further elaborated on his surprising comments.

“No, I mean, it means I’m playing well. Simple as that. Not really,” Prescott said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I’m about one goal, and it’s a big team goal, and I know if my name’s in there that means we’re playing well. So, that’s great. But at the end of the day, we’re just trying to build. I mean being eight years into this thing, it’s about building and building and making sure we’re getting better and better each and every week and getting hot right when we need to be.”

Why Dak Prescott Isn’t Impressed By His Own Level of Play

Prescott’s answer isn’t exactly surprising considering Dallas’ ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl. The three teams they’ve beaten during this winning streak — the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders — all have losing records and are not in position to make it to the playoffs this season. The combined records of those teams is 9-26.

The Cowboys have been in this position before as a playoff team, having advanced to the postseason on four different occasions during Prescott’s career. However, Dallas has never advanced past the Divisional Round of the playoffs under Prescott’s lead and is 2-4 in the postseason during his career.

When one considers that Dallas hasn’t defeated a single team with a winning record this season — they lost both of their games against winning teams in the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles — it makes sense that Prescott would send such a strong message despite the team’s 8-3 start and his strong play during the 2023 season.

The good news is this — the Cowboys will face a ridiculously tough stretch to end the season, with their upcoming five games being against teams with at least a .500 record. After matching up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, they’ll have their rematch against Philadelphia in Dallas and face the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 and the Detroit Lions in Week 17 in two of their last three games of the season.

While it’s probably unlikely they catch the Eagles for the NFC East division lead, the Cowboys can go a long way towards proving to themselves that they can win games against the top teams in the NFL before the start of the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers Says Dak Prescott Has Been Playing in ‘Impressive Way’

Although Prescott may not be impressed by his own level of play, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is.

The four-time NFL MVP has been sidelined since Week 1 due to an Achilles injury and Prescott’s level of play has caught his eye.

“He’s playing the position in a really impressive way. … I love the way he’s playing, like really playing,” said Prescott while appearing on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, November 29. “I’m not talking about just making good throws. I’m talking about it seems more rare that guys are actually really playing the position, where you’re making adjustments, you’re handling everything at the line of scrimmage. … I love it.”

While Prescott’s goal is clearly to win a Super Bowl, his level of play this season has made him an MVP candidate. A year after leading the league with 15 interceptions — despite playing in just 12 games — he’s arguably having the best season of his career.

Prescott has 23 touchdowns through 11 games — second-highest of his career to this point, second-highest in the NFL this season — and his 107.4 passer rating is the highest of his career and the second-highest in the league right now.

We’ll see what the Cowboys end up doing in the playoffs, but Prescott is definitely on the short list of legitimate MVP candidates this season.