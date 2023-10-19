Cowboys Icon Teases Dallas Signing Raiders WR Davante Adams

The Dallas Cowboys may have built their offense already, but one former star is creating buzz around Dallas and Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams. Adams has been the subject of the media spotlight after detailing recent frustrations with his situation in Vegas.

The Raiders have won back-to-back games to get to a 3-3 record. But Adams is one of the premier receivers in the NFL and his recent production has not reflected that. We’ll get into the star’s comments below, but the feeling can best summed up by his comment that he is “not here just to hang out.”

In response to those comments, legendary Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant posted on X. His post was short, but clear what he has in mind:

“.@tae15adams Cowboys [side eyes emoji],” Bryant wrote on October 19.

Bryant tweeting at Davante Adams doesn’t mean much in terms of an actual move. But Adams being potentially unhappy and available is something that even Dallas should monitor, despite having CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup as their starting trio.

Adams is a Hall of Fame-caliber player, and would be an immediate upgrade to the offense. It’s a long-shot, but Bryant’s post will certainly get Cowboys fans’ minds racing.

Davante Adams Speaks on Raiders’ Issues

Las Vegas is 3-3 despite multiple injury concerns with Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But a deeper look at Adams’ comments show that he is not concerned with the record, he’s focused on his production.

“I’m a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense,” Davante Adams said according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, why is there an issue?’ I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point … when you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses — it’s greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I’m not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way.”

It’s clear that the receiver’s focus is on his himself, which makes sense considering he will be 31 years old before the end of the season. That being said, Adams’ numbers are impressive despite his complaints.

PFR shows that the veteran Raiders WR is averaging 12.1 yards per catch and has racked up 471 receiving yards and three touchdowns over three games. That puts Adams on track for 1335 receiving yards this year, which would be his lowest total since 2019.

Cowboys Speak on CeeDee Lamb

Speaking of receiver frustrations, Heavy’s Jonathan Adams recently wrote about how the Cowboys responded to CeeDee Lamb’s issues. Like Davante Adams, Lamb highlighted his issues publicly but his words came after the Cowboys’ 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers rather than a second-straight win.

Lamb admitted that the loss was the most frustrated he’s been since signing with the Cowboys, which then prompted Dallas owner Jerry Jones to respond on October 10.

“I’m saying I don’t know about that [wanting to get Lamb more involved],” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ” after the Cowboys’ loss to the Niners. “What I want to see us do is: I want to see the right combination of running. I want to see the right combination of throws.”

The bounce-back win against the Los Angeles Chargers have quieted concerns, but it’s clear that Lamb isn’t completely satisfied with the setup on the Cowboys offense.