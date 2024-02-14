Rival Denies Cowboys’ Bid to Poach Longtime Mike Zimmer Coach

There’s a new high-quality architect of the Cowboys defense in town to replace Dan Quinn, as the team is officially hiring former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. But the Cowboys were not able to bring on one of Zimmer’s top coaching associates, despite their best efforts. Zimmer wanted to bring on Andre Patterson, who is currently the defensive line coach for the Giants, but the Giants have denied the Cowboys’ request to interview Patterson.

“And, the Giants now have denied the Cowboys’ request for permission to meet with their defensive line coach Andre Patterson, who was the defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator in Minnesota under Mike Zimmer.”

Indeed, Patterson’s connection to Zimmer goes all the way back to Dallas in 2000, when Zimmer was the defensive coordinator in his first stint with the Cowboys, and brought Patterson over to be the defensive line coach. Patterson joined Zimmer in Minnesota when Zimmer was made the head coach of the Vikings, first as the defensive line coach, then as the line coach and co-defensive coordinator.

In all, the pair have worked together for 10 years. Patterson is one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL, having filled that role for seven teams over 20 NFL seasons.

Cowboys Defense Needs Line Help

Certainly, the Cowboys’ defensive line could use all the help it can get. While the Cowboys, overall, had a solid defense this season, there were clearly several holes, including a lack of depth up front. Third-year lineman Osa Odighizuwa was good all season, and was graded out at Pro Football Focus with a 77.0 grade, which was 19th out of 130 defensive linemen in the NFL.

But the rotation was lacking beyond that. Chauncey Golston was solid, ranking 45th out of 130 D-linemen, and Neville Gallimore was 69th. But Jonathan Hankins, who got the second-most snaps on the defensive line behind Odighizuwa, ranked just 89th with a 53.6 grade.

The big concern, though, was Mazi Smith, the Cowboys’ 2023 first-round pick, who rated just a 47.2 grade, which was 113th out of 130. Smith did not improve over the course of the season, and even with injuries hanging over the Cowboys in January, he played only four snaps in the playoff loss to the Packers.

Mike Zimmer Hire Getting Good Reviews

Not being able to lure Patterson from the Giants stings, but still, Zimmer has gotten positive early reviews in his new role. Former Pro Bowl cornerback Darren Woodson had high praise for Zimmer’s toughness and discipline, something the Cowboys probably need after their string of postseason disappointments.

“He doesn’t have any ‘back up’ in him,” Woodson said of Zimmer, via ESPN. “He’s going to set his feet. He will fight your ass tooth and nail, a lot like Bill Parcells. You’re going to do it his way. He might not be your best friend. It’s not going to be cuddly and kumbaya. That’s not happening. He’s going to test your mettle.”

Zimmer was the team’s DC under Parcells. No matter how you feel about the move from Quinn to Zimmer, anyone who has watched this team consistently would agree that someone who can test this defense’s mettle is a good idea.

“He’s himself,” Parcells told ESPN. “That’s what he does. That’s what people that get along with players are. They don’t say you have to get along, but players respect people who are straight-forward, to the point and trying to help them get better. He’s the best with them. And the ones that don’t like the truth are probably going to have a problem.”