Cowboys Announce Bad News Regarding DeMarcus Lawrence

DeMarcus Lawrence received a six-to-eight-week prognosis upon breaking his foot last month, and the Dallas Cowboys veteran defensive end is expected to require every day of that recovery period — if not longer.

Speaking Monday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones affirmed Lawrence, who fractured his fifth metatarsal during a Sept. 15 practice, will “probably” miss another “month-plus.” Such is also the case for third-round rookie defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who remains on injured reserve after dislocating his left elbow in August.

“The fortunate thing is we’re going to get him back,” Jones said of Lawrence on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s still a little early to start to pin down when it’s going to be, but it’s going to be several games past the bye before we’re going to get him back. But most people would agree he was probably our best defensive player before he got hurt, and it’s going to be great when we do get him back. We’re going to have to continue to weather the storm. We’re going to get Dorance Armstrong back after the bye, which will be great to have him back. And certainly have Trysten Hill and [Neville] Gallimore coming back. So, all these guys are going to be big pluses when they come back and look forward to having them back. Look forward to having them back. But Gallimore and DeMarcus Lawrence are going to take more time here, and it’s probably going to be a month-plus before we get them back.”

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Dallas Hasn’t Missed a Beat in D-Law’s Absence

Credit to coordinator Dan Quinn; you would never know the Cowboys are missing their best defensive player, the $105 million pass-rusher who formed a terrific troika with Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons.

Quinn has managed to coax consistent production out of Gregory and Parsons, who’ve combined for 4.5 sacks across five games (four for Gregory). This, to say nothing of rookie linemen Osa Odighizuwa (two sacks) and Chauncey Golston (half-sack) and free-agent pickup Tarell Basham (one sack).

Players in the last 15 seasons with 25 tackles, 10 QB hits, and 2 passes defended through the first five games of the season: JJ Watt (2012, 2013, 2015)

Micah Parsons — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) October 12, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!